Mark Reason: Why the lucky country will win the Rugby World Cup after Ireland's choke

OPINION: All four quarterfinals at the Rugby World Cup could have gone either way. That’s how thrilling they were. And that’s how much luck played such a vital and shimmering role. Some teams got their just deserts and others can count themselves, well, extremely lucky.

Already I can feel some Kiwis fraying the arms of their chairs in anticipated rage, so let’s get one thing out of the way early on. Of all the quarterfinal victors, the All Blacks were most responsible for making their own luck. They put the squeeze on Ireland and the best team in the world choked down the stretch.

The Irish captain Johnny Sexton said his team had been hit by sucker punches. Yes, but so was George Foreman. That’s what rope-a-dope is all about. New Zealand had their own Muhammed Ali in Richie Mo’unga as he let Ireland come onto him and then punch themselves out.

The second time it happened in the match was described as perhaps the game defining moment by coach Ian Foster. He said it “set the platform” for victory. Ireland had stormed back into the game and New Zealand were under the pump when Ardie Savea won a relieving penalty.

From a lineout on their own 10m line they then went to a move that they had been practising all week. Mo’unga was to take the ball to the line and release Will Jordan on his inside shoulder. But Mo’unga felt Dan Sheehan drifting slightly toward Jordan and he felt Josh van der Flier just edging out to Savea who was on his outside shoulder.

Great players have the ability to change the play almost by instinct. Mo’unga encouraged Sheehan’s drift by giving him the eyes and offering the slightest show of the ball toward Jordan. Then he gassed past der Flier and after 30m of pure excitement the little maestro put in Jordan for the try.

But as Sexton implied, this was the second sucker punch. Mo’unga had also initiated the first. Eighteen minutes into the first half James Lowe had taken a mark 10m from his line and launched a massive kick downfield. The Irish could see the space ahead and chased it with a fury, encouraged by the certainty that the ball would bounce.

They were wrong. Mo’unga’s pace and anticipation eliminated the danger and enabled him to reach the ball before it hit the ground. The Irish were astonished and they were out of position. Hugo Keenan had hared upfield. Jamison Gibson-Park had over-committed up the left touchline.

So when Mo’unga released Beauden Barrett, there was a hole where Ireland’s halfback and fullback would normally sweep. Barrett was both astute enough to see it and good enough to exploit it with a chip that he regathered. Ireland then made their second fatal error. Both wings committed to the tackle and breakdown. So when New Zealand swept wide, Ireland did not have the cover to hold out. They had been suckered for the first time.

As the match went on, the suckers couldn’t get an even break. Sexton missed a penalty that he would normally kick in his sleep, reviving awful memories of the one he missed in Dublin when Ireland blew their first huge chance of a famous victory over the All Blacks.

Then replacement hooker Ronan Kelleher, for some crazy reason best known to himself, detached from a maul that was flying over the line. The all but certain try would have put Ireland ahead. Instead Jordie Barrett heroically got under the ball and then Caelan Doris shelled the drop-out.

New Zealand were lucky in the sense that Ireland blew it at the end, but they can also rightly claim to have made their own luck. No other sport does ‘siege’ quite like rugby, and New Zealand’s heroic defence held out a 5min non-stop onslaught at the end.

For all that, still Ireland only lost by four points. That’s because they are the best side in the world. But New Zealand know all about being the best side in the world and bowing out of World Cups. It certainly happened in 1995 when luck was hideously against them. And it has arguably happened on other occasions.

For those who think that ‘luck’ is the excuse of losers, I offer ‘science’. Mathematics boffs have looked into luck with a series of mind-bending equations and concluded that luck has about a 37% influence on the outcome in rugby matches.

Time and again at the weekend luck sidled onto the stage. Sometimes it was freakish. Warren Gatland reckoned Wales were in control when ref Jaco Peyper did his calf muscle. Perhaps. But certainly they were unlucky in that Dan Biggar was clearly playing with an injury because their other outside half Gareth Anscombe was also injured.

Fiji cried foul after their defeat by England and felt that they were on the unlucky side of the ref as Pasifika sides so often are. Certainly that was true of their opening game against Wales which was close to a scandal, as was Samoa’s game against England.

But this time perhaps luck stalked them in different ways. The loss of first-five Caleb Muntz before the tournament was a devastating blow. He was the one player they couldn’t afford to lose because they did not have top quality cover and their goalkicking was a constant wobble thereafter.

The other mishap was self imposed. Fiji’s accuracy and tempo is clearly better when halfback Simione Kuruvoli is on the field, and he started in the win over Australia. But they keep going back to Frank Lomani and digging their own hole.

Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui, who spoke with great grace, said after the loss to England: “Sometimes the rub of the green doesn’t go your way.”

Tell that to France. Captain Antoine Dupont spoke of “a few clear things that should have been blown” by the referee in their defeat to South Africa, before adding: “I’m not sure the refereeing was up to the level of what was at stake today.”

It happens. Refs are human and France got to suck the fuzzy side of the lollipop. There were many moments, but one stood out in the second half. France were six points up when France flanker Charles Ollivon was ankle tapped by Faf de Klerk. Handre Pollard then dived on Ollivon causing the ball to be dislodged.

Law 13.4 states: Players on their feet and without the ball must not fall on or over players on the ground who have the ball or who are near it. Sanction: penalty.

It was a simple decision but the ref strangely missed it. He also chose not to penalise Cheslin Kolbe being absurdly offside at a ruck in order to stop Dupont sniping, Jesse Kriel playing the ball off his feet and a knock-on, all of which occurred in the build up to the knock-on. Instead he awarded South Africa a scrum and the world champions went up the other end and scored. It was a game defining moment and a 10 point swing.

Luck is a whole language of such ifs and buts. If France’s Caroline Drouin had kicked a fairly simple penalty from almost in front of the posts then the Black Ferns would have gone out in the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup.

But she missed and then England had a player sent off in the final. Coach Wayne Smith would be the first to say that his team got lucky. And so did we, because we would have been denied a beautiful story and a lot of beautiful rugby.

That’s how I feel about France. We have been denied a beautiful story and a lot of beautiful rugby and this World Cup is much poorer for their exit. It was a black night of ‘malchance’ for Les Bleus in Paris.

Or as the great 20th century philosopher Bertie Wooster put it: “What is life but a series of sharp corners, round each of which Fate lies in wait for us with a stuffed eel-skin?”