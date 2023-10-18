Rugby World Cup: The burning questions ahead of All Blacks v Argentina semifinal

All Blacks coach Ian Foster (right) and Pumas coach Michael Cheika are preparing their teams to meet in the World Cup semifinal in Paris on Saturday morning (NZT).

Rugby World Cup semifinal: All Blacks v Argentina. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.45am.

Don't go telling All Blacks coach Ian Foster about how quickly a man’s fortunes can change in this industry.

Last week Foster was nervously waiting for the World Cup quarterfinal against Ireland, a team listed No 1 in the World Rugby rankings, having won its last 17 games and beaten the All Blacks three times in their last four meetings.

So, with that in mind, the All Blacks went out and beat the Irish 28-24 in Paris.

Now for the next job. The All Blacks have earned the right to play Argentina in the semi at Stade de France in the French capital on Saturday morning (NZT), except this time they are the favourites to succeed.

Breakfast Sam Whitelock surpassed Richie McCaw to become the most-capped All Black with his run off the bench on Saturday.

Stuff rugby writers Marc Hinton and Richard Knowler, in Paris, work through the burning questions ahead of the semi.

After the All Blacks produced a stonker of a performance to beat Ireland, is it unrealistic to expect them to hit the same high notes against Argentina?

Richard Knowler: Yes. They’re not likely to pump out another magnificent effort because that was one for the ages.

Those All Blacks should be bloody careful. Argentina’s coach Michael Cheika will be telling his players to forget their loss to the All Blacks in Mendoza at the start of the Rugby Championship, and do all they can to recall what worked so well when they earned an historic victory in Christchurch last year.

Cheika knows the ABs could be on a come-down after dancing among the clouds last week. And, therefore, vulnerable.

Marc Hinton: Totally. What went into that performance at Stade de France last Saturday night in Paris was a confluence of events that just can’t be replicated this week.

The All Blacks can utter all the tropes and cliches they want heading towards the semi, the fear factor, the respect, the motivation, the out-and-out desperation to atone for recent failings just isn’t there against the Pumas. That’s all right. They don’t need to be right on that edge again to defeat Michael Cheika’s men – just in the same ballpark.

Show up with the blinkers on and the preparation nailed, and they should take care of business with ease.

Out of 10, what chance do you give former Kiwis coach David Kidwell and co of inspiring the Pumas to another upset win over the All Blacks?

Knowler: Four. The Pumas don't have to win pretty, it’s not about looking like impressive flowerpots. That means they will crunch, smash, crash and clout everything in the rucks, knowing the ABs hate slow, messy ball. They will put up a decent fight.

Last week the All Blacks had to be at their very best to beat the Irish. That performance was superb. But it would have drained them emotionally. They should beat the Pumas, but they may have to roll around in the trenches to get it done.

Hinton: One. If they play 10 times, maybe Argentina win one. Maybe. Their historical hit-rate is actually two in 40. And this is not a classically good Pumas outfit.

When it comes to this World Cup, thine eyes doth not deceiveth us. That side of the draw, yes the one that the Pumas and England have come through, is mud compared to the ridiculous quarterfinals in Paris where the obvious top four teams at this event had to play off and send two home tragically early.

The simple fact of the matter is if the All Blacks keep their focus, and their cool, they will win this one at a canter.

Put yourself in the slippers of coach Ian Foster. If you had to make any changes to the All Blacks' 23-man team for the semi, what would they be?

Knowler: Put Cam Roigard in as reserve halfback ahead of Finlay Christie. Leave the rest as it is.

Foster could go to his bench a lot earlier in this one. Sam Whitelock may be asked to log more minutes to allow lock Scott Barrett to be replaced early in the third quarter if the ABs are trucking along okay.

Hinton: In broad terms I would not make a single change. Your men produce a performance like that, they deserve another crack en masse.

Heck, they demand it. But there was one glaring error in that squad last week that could – nay should – be fixed, so if you’re the Fozmeister you say ‘my bad’ and bring Cam Roigard on to the bench.

And if I abso-superduper-lutely had to make a change to the starting XV, hmmm, how about rotating those three excellent locks and giving Sam Whitelock a start and maybe using Scott Barrett off the pine? But that’s only because my arm is twisted halfway up my back.

The All Blacks gave the ball plenty of air against the Irish, but can they afford to do the same against a Pumas team that loves a tough, gritty scrap?

Knowler: If the All Blacks’ energy levels are down by a couple of percent, and they will know very quickly how they stand on that, they will get dragged into an ugly backyard brawl. Which, in turn, may require them to pare back their running game.

This is all about winning. If their timing is slightly out of kilter, they may be more conservative and keep kicking long to make the Pumas play within their own red zone and force turnovers.

Hinton: You bet they can afford to. In fact it’s a must. For Argentina to have any hope, this semi will have to be a scrappy, slo-mo affair, lurching from messy breakdown to messy breakdown, with a lot of penalties, kicks for touch and set pieces.

If it’s fast and furious, if it’s go-forward grunt, leading to ball-in-hand magic, this thing could get ugly quick for the Pumas. New Zealand’s advantage in this matchup is all about pace and space. They must look for it at every chance.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane didn’t impress Ireland captain Johnny Sexton when he mocked the Irish fans after the World Cup quarterfinal.

All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane upset Ireland captain Johnny Sexton when he appeared to wind up the Irish fans at fulltime. Was Ioane out of order, or otherwise?

Knowler: Out of order.

The Irish fans have added colour to this event, with few reports, of any, of breaking them the law or misbehaving, so they didn't deserve to be mocked after watching their side put up a decent fight.

It's hard to know exactly why Ioane acted like that, maybe someone chipped him, but it was disrespectful.

Hinton: Otherwise. I loved it. What goes around comes around, fellas. And just as Sam Cane and the All Blacks had to endure the taunts in July last year, this time the crestfallen Irish had to take their licks.

Winners are grinners. And they get the final say. If Sexton indeed was bleating about some gestures or words from the jubilant All Blacks he’s a crybaby.

And surely better than that. He was dishing it out when he was on top. Now the tables have turned, suck it up, buttercup.