Rugby World Cup: Jordie Barrett's all-round game vital as All Blacks hit semifinals

Rugby World Cup semifinal: All Blacks v Argentina. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.45am.

Jordie Barrett is a beautifully talented attacking rugby player who loves nothing more than to get his long limbs flowing and create something special with ball in hand. It’s sometimes as though he was born to play this game which, given his family pedigree, is not far off the truth.

But after last weekend’s dramatic, knife-edge 28-24 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal victory over Ireland, earning Barrett’s All Blacks a semifinal date with Argentina, there is another aspect to the gifted second five-eighth’s game that is being rightfully lauded.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Brothers Jordie and Beauden Barrett soak up the vibes of their World Cup quarterfinal victory over Ireland in Paris.

It turns out that Barrett is a heck of a defender who, when push comes to shove in the closing stages of a test match for the ages, is more than prepared to put his body on the line to save the day for his team. As much as Sam Whitelock’s game-clinching defensive breakdown play clinched victory at the death, Barrett’s 70th minute denial of replacement Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher as he drove over the line was equally as vital.

In a wonderfully instinctive, and desperate, play, Barrett got himself under the replacement front-rower and wrapped him up as he charged across the chalk. A score at that stage would have put the Irish in front, and in the box seat coming home. As it was, they remained in the trailing position and were held out in a sensational 37-phase last-ditch attack that ended on Whitelock’s magnificent play.

But it doesn’t happen without Barrett’s, and a lot of others on a night when the All Blacks made 226 tackles – the second most of the tournament, behind only Wales’ 252 against Fiji – and showed that they could win big-time test matches with their defence as effectively as they typically do with their withering ball-in-hand attack.

Aurelien Morissard/AP Jordie Barrett’s defence, such as here against Bundee Aki, was vital int he All Blacks’ victory over Ireland.

Barrett, who has been Ian Foster’s first-choice No 12 since last year’s tour north, has been one of the difference-makers for the All Blacks since missing the first couple of matches with a niggly knee injury. His return has coincided with a massive form correction since the opening-night defeat to France.

Against Ireland he had 20 metres and beat a couple of defenders on the carry, made four kicks out of hand and nailed 15 tackles – equal third highest among the team. Later Foster lauded his game-changing play on Kelleher’s drive over the line.

“They took a punt … when you go for the goal-line you’ve got to be really clear,” said the All Blacks coach. “Jordie had a role to do and he did that well. It wasn't by chance. I thought it capped off a really strong game for him. It was a big moment.”

Barrett’s influence did not stop there either. He also slotted two penalties and a conversion, and his 69th-minute three-pointer, soon after missing one from 48 metres out, was vital as it edged the New Zealanders out by four.

Thibault Camus/AP New Zealand's Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane celebrate passage to the Rugby World Cup semifinal at Stade de France.

“You know how big the kick is,” he said. “I pulled one and it's not often you get another opportunity a minute later, so I just had to stay as clear as possible and back myself again. I was massively pleased it went over to give us a little buffer."

Barrett, the youngest of the three brothers in this team, also spoke of the massive defensive effort that had been brewing pretty much since the Irish series defeat in New Zealand in 2022.

“The most impressive thing was the control and mental resilience,” said this fellow who has started for the All Blacks in five different backline positions. “To not give away a penalty and then Sammy Whitelock to come up with a play like that [was] unbelievable.

“We’ve got a defence system there that (assistant coach) Scott McLeod has built ,,, basically for Ireland. We had to defend a lot together, because they have such a good short-passing game and can stretch you if you go out of your system. We were lucky to hold out at the end.

“In those moments it’s just about showing as much care as you can and it’s not hard when you’re trying to win a game for your country. You get off the ground pretty quickly when that’s at stake against the best team in the world.

“Just unbelievable ticker, and I wasn’t gonna let that one try slip.”.

Barrett, though, was reluctant to read too much into what such a notable victory means heading into the semifinal against Argentina, given all the talk of the imbalance in the quarterfinal draw.

"It's certainly character-building, beating a No 1 side like that. They showed why they’ve been at the top,” he said. “But we are not getting ahead of ourselves. Argentina have scored plenty of points in the last fortnight and are a quality team. We'll get back and control our week like we did this week."

Still, the performance looks formidable when viewed through an Argentinean lens. The All Blacks are daunting enough with their offensive game flowing – they lead every attacking metric among the four teams remaining in the tournament. But when you throw in a diehard defence for good measure, it is clearly going to take something special to stop them from here.