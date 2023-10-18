Australian Angus Gardner to referee All Blacks v Argentina Rugby World Cup semifinal

Australian Angus Gardner will referee the All Blacks V Argentina semi-final on Saturday morning (NZT).

It’s the first finals game – and fourth World Cup game – the 39-year-old will officiate, after he didn’t feature in last weekend’s quarterfinals. He will be joined by assistant referees, fellow Australian Nic Berry and England's Karl Dickson, along with Wales' Ben Whitehouse in the Television Match Official (TMO) box.

It’s the fifth time Gardner – who is also a familiar face in Super Rugby – has been in the middle for an All Blacks and Argentina match. He refereed Argentina's historic 25-15 victory in November 2020 in Australia.

He also officiated their most recent meeting in the Rugby Championship in July with the All Blacks winning 41-12.

Ben O'Keeffe will officiate the other semifinal between South Africa and England.

New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe will officiate the second semifinal, between South Africa and England at Paris' Stade de France, on Sunday morning (NZT).

The 34-year-old O'Keeffe officiated South Africa's 29-28 victory over France in the quarterfinals, which saw the hosts eliminated from their own tournament in the last eight. It will be O’Keeffe’s fifth Rugby World Cup match.

His appointment came after French star and captain Antoine Dupont took a shot at O’Keeffe for perceived blown calls during the quarterfinal.

He’ll be assisted by Ireland’s Andrew Brace and fellow Kiwi Paul Williams. The TMO is another New Zealander, Brendon Pickerill.

World Rugby said their selections were based on merit and the wider team would remain in contention for the World Cup bronze medal match and final. But no Kiwi officials will be involved in either match the All Blacks are playing.

The two southern hemisphere referees were congratulated by World Rugby chair Sir Bill Beaumont on their selection for the big games.

Meanwhile, well-known South African referee Jaco Peyper’s World Cup is in doubt after suffering a calf injury sustained during the quarterfinal between Wales and Argentina in Marseille.