Rugby World Cup: England have no chance in semifinal, claims Springboks great

Joel Stransky has written off England’s chances of dethroning world champions South Africa and believes they are the “weakest team in the semifinals”.

England are the only unbeaten side left in the draw and the solitary northern hemisphere nation still standing in the Rugby World Cup after beating Fiji 30-24 to reach the semifinals on Sunday (Monday NZT).

But Stransky, who knows what it takes to lift the Webb Ellis Cup having scored a dramatic decisive drop goal to settle the 1995 final against New Zealand at Ellis Park and earn legendary status in his homeland, expects England to suffer at the hands of his compatriots once again at Stade de France on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

“England have made themselves quite a good competition side, they do the basics well but I don’t see any area of the game in which they are really strong,” Stransky said.

“I don’t see one element where they can dominate, they are a decent team but no more than that. They looked after the ball better against Fiji, but no part of their game sets them aside from other teams.

“They don’t excel in any areas. They could easily have lost against Fiji again, but just about did enough. They can do the basics, but lack the excellence required to beat a stronger side, such as South Africa.

Warren Little/Getty Images England are the only unbeaten team left but will be underdogs against South Africa in Paris.

“They like to kick the ball a lot, get territory and try to force mistakes. But against the better teams in the world, you need more than that and from what I’ve seen I don’t feel they have it.

“I would expect the Springboks to win comfortably. I think it will be an easier game than the amazing battle with France. For me, England are the weakest team in the semifinals and it would be a major surprise for me if it’s not South Africa facing New Zealand in the final.”

Steve Borthwick’s men have matched, if not exceeded the expectations of many by reaching the last four but they will face a monumental challenge to reach a second successive final when they face the Springboks on Saturday.

South Africa broke the hearts of host nation France by edging a titanic quarterfinal tussle 29-28 in Paris on Sunday night – regaining their world No 1 ranking in the process – as they continue their defence of the world championship they won four years ago by emphatically beating England 32-12 in Yokohama.

The holders gave another demonstration of their sheer power and ruthlessness to defeat the current tournament hosts France in a classic in Paris, and although Stransky thinks the Springboks rode their luck to stay in the hunt, he expects them to raise their game and steamroll England.

“There was a lot of good from us in a sensational match against France, but I thought we were a little fortunate and got the rub of the green for a change with some decisions,” the 56-year-old said.

Steve Haag/Getty Images Springboks great Joel Stransky has laughed off England's hopes of knocking out the defending champions.

“What you will always get from South Africa is strong hearts, bravery and that huge desire to win the battle.

“The physicality of this team is incredible, they are so strong at the scrum and lineouts. While Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes and Ben Earl are very good players, it is going to be a whole lot harder facing a Boks team that pride themselves on winning the physical battle and smashing you backwards.

“There is room for improvement and we have such huge threats throughout the squad. Any player could start and make a big impact and the ‘Bomb Squad’ are called that for a reason.

“It is not only the power of the replacements, but we saw against France another example of how players that come onto the field can impact the game in other ways with their intelligence and ability to manage the game.”

However, Stransky does not believe South Africa’s triumph over England in the 2019 final gives them an advantage this weekend.

He said: “I don’t buy into history, this is a different game with some different players. Previous results won’t matter to them.”