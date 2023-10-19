Rugby World Cup power rankings: Semifinal match-ups anticlimactic

Springboks Pieter-Steph Du Toit, arms raised, and Handre Pollard celebrate their quarterfinal triumph against France in Paris last weekend.

ANALYSIS: Good luck being as entertained by the looming semifinals as you might have been during the quarterfinals.

More specifically, the New Zealand-Ireland and South Africa-France quarterfinals, two of the best tests in World Cup history.

Indeed, the semifinals are anticlimactic match-ups by comparison, with the All Blacks and South Africa white-hot favourites to dispatch Argentina and England respectively.

Here’s how the four semifinalists stack up in the final instalment of Stuff’s power rankings.

Thibault Camus/AP All Blacks outside back Will Jordan and halfback Aaron Smith embrace after beating Ireland in their quarterfinal in Paris last weekend.

1. SOUTH AFRICA (4-1 win-loss record) PREVIOUS RANK: 3

These Springboks are made for sudden-death rugby.

They sure didn’t look rusty after 14 days between games, dooming the French with their kicking game, line speed and brute force at the breakdown.

The world champs ensured France captain and halfback Antoine Dupont had rubbish ball to operate with, ultimately ending the hosts’ dreams of winning the Webb Ellis Cup for the first time.

South Africa’s scramble defence was also excellent, given France broke the line enough times (13) and beat enough defenders (43) to win the game 10 times over.

2. NEW ZEALAND (4-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 4

You have to think the only thing capable of stopping the All Blacks from reaching the final is complacency, perhaps mixed with a bit of exhaustion.

No disrespect to Argentina, but it sure will be a different challenge against the Pumas on Saturday morning compared to the mighty effort required to halt the Irish juggernaut in Paris.

The All Blacks have not played better under head coach Ian Foster than they did during the 28-24 win against the then world No 1 side, highlighted by rebuffing a 37-phase raid that lasted 5min 18sec before lock Sam Whitelock killed it off nine metres short of the line.

Pavel Golovkin/AP Argentina coach Michael Cheika was all smiles after beating Wales in their quarterfinal in Paris at the weekend.

Of course, while the All Blacks thumped Argentina in Mendoza in July, it’s only a little more than a year since they were beaten by them in Christchurch.

And we all know the All Blacks have struggled to string together quality performances under Foster.

3. ENGLAND (5-0) PREVIOUS RANK: 6

Not only are England the lone northern hemisphere side remaining, they’re the only team not to have tasted defeat in France.

However, labelled one of the worst semifinalists in tournament history by some, they’ll go into Sunday’s semifinal against South Africa as huge underdogs.

And so they should. They’ve been blessed with a charmed run on the weak side of the lopsided draw, and have been far from convincing en route to the semis.

That includes during their 30-24 win against Fiji at the weekend, when they withstood a fierce fightback to reach the same stage where they eliminated the All Blacks four years ago in Japan.

4. ARGENTINA (4-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 7

Like England and the other teams on the weak side of the lopsided draw, the Pumas were always a good chance to make the semifinals.

And here they are, having bounced back from a lousy tournament-opening defeat to England to win four straight games.

That’s despite them losing arguably their best player – flanker Pablo Matera – and needing a late comeback to dispatch the underwhelming Welsh last week.

Hammered 41-12 by the All Blacks in Mendoza in July, the Pumas’ best chance of beating New Zealand is to turn the semifinal into a slugfest.

Expect ample kicking, and them to attack the breakdown, potentially opening the door for sharpshooter Emilano Boffelli to knife them – as he did when Argentina shocked the All Blacks in Christchurch last year.