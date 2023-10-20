Newsable: Jeff Wilson on why the All Blacks must not get ahead of themselves for Argentina semi

Jeff Wilson says Argentina will have some confidence heading into their semifinal clash against the All Blacks.

Jeff Wilson knows what it feels like to lose in the semifinal and final of a World Cup.

That’s why, ahead of the All Blacks’ semifinal against Argentina on Saturday, he told Newsable the All Blacks need to be prepared like it’s going to be their last game.

“We’re wary of getting ahead of ourselves, aren’t we, and I think we should be.

“We’ve just played an opponent (Ireland) that maybe got ahead of themselves, and they’ve ended up having to go home. And that’s the harsh reality of playing in a knockout tournament. I’ve been through that and fallen at the final hurdle and at the semifinal hurdle”.

Wilson spoke on Newsable about the do-or-die match, and why Argentina would have confidence heading into it.

Despite the All Blacks’ excellent performance against Ireland, he said having two players yellow carded would have concerned them. He explained why a lack of discipline could cost them against Argentina.

He also questioned if the tough match-up with Ireland could have taken a physical and mental toll on the All Blacks.

Listen to the full interview here.

