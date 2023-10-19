Rugby World Cup: Errant wing Mark Telea returns to All Blacks lineup for semifinal

Mark Telea is set to return to the All Blacks lineup after missing the quarterfinal for breaching team protocols.

Rugby World Cup semifinal: All Blacks v Argentina. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.45am.

Errant wing Mark Telea has returned to the All Blacks’ starting lineup for Saturday’s World Cup semifinal against Argentina with coach Ian Foster making a trio of tweaks to his group that outlasted the Irish in a pulsating quarterfinal.

Foster unveiled his 23 to face Argentina early on Thursday morning (NZT), recalling Telea from the naughty boy chair after he was left out of the quarterfinal lineup for a breach of team protocol, understood to have involved missing a team curfew.

Crusaders and Tasman wing Leicester Fainga’anuku slotted in for Telea in an outstanding All Blacks performance that saw them outlast world No 1 Ireland 28-24 by surviving a 37-phase late rally from the men in green.

Fainga’anuku played well enough in a fabulous overall effort from the All Blacks, scoring a crucial early try, and running for 30 metres, with one clean break and two defenders beaten. He also made 11 tackles, with three misses – the latter stat possibly counting against him this week.

Foster also made two other key changes to his lineup, with 151-test veteran Sam Whitelock coming in to start in the second row against Argentina, alongside his regular Crusaders partner Scott Barrett. The hard-nosed 107-cap Brodie Retallick drops to the bench in a straight rotation with three world-class locks.

Whitelock, of course, made the decisive play of the quarterfinal when he won the game-clinching turnover at the tackle after the Irish had gone 37 phases in search of the match-winner.

There is also a tweak at backup hooker with the dynamic Samisoni Taukei’aho replacing the experienced Dane Coles on the bench.

Coles is one of a number of Foster’s All Blacks in the midst of their final campaigns with the national team. He is set to retire at the end of this season.

The All Blacks are looking to qualify for their fifth World Cup final with a victory over Argentina whom they have lost to twice in their history. Both of those defeats, though, have come under Foster with the Pumas rolling the New Zealanders in Sydney in 2020 and in Christchurch last year.

Argentina upset Wales 29-17 in their quarterfinal in Marseille to qualify for their third World Cup semifinal. They lost both their previous appearances in the last four, to South Africa (in 2007) and Australia (in 2015).

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Brodie Retallick, Dalton Papalii, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.