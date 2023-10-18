Rugby World Cup: Kiwi referee Ben O'Keeffe responds to criticism from Antoine Dupont

Under-fire New Zealand rugby referee Ben O’Keeffe has spoken out on the criticism he endured from disappointed France rugby captain Antoine Dupont after their World Cup quarterfinal exit at the hands of South Africa.

O’Keefe copped a volley of strident disparagement from Dupont, who is widely regarded as the best player in the world, following France’s agonising 29-28 quarterfinal exit at the hands of South Africa in Paris last Monday (NZT). The New Zealander refereed that game, and has also been appointed to control the Springboks’ semifinal against England back at Stade de France on Sunday (NZT).

After France’s gut-wrenching defeat, Dupont, who overcame a cheekbone fracture to play in the quarterfinal, reacted with some petulance at the post-match press conference.

Asked about O’Keeffe’s performance, he said: “It’s hard to talk about things because there is a lot of disappointment, a lot of frustration ... there were a few clear things where the whistle wasn't blown where we could have had a penalty at a crucial moment.

“I don’t want to be a bad loser and moan about the refereeing, but I’m not sure the refreeing was up to the level of what was at stake today.”

But O’Keefe has told Newshub in Paris he was not taking Dupont’s comments personally and understands they were made in the heat of “an emotional time”.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images France captain Antoine Dupont had plenty to say to Ben O’Keeffe during and after the quarterfinal in Paris.

“Players and coaches are going to say things, whether you win or lose. I know that we're never perfect as referees, you definitely make errors in the game,” O’Keeffe told Newshub.

"But comments that players can make, they can do that after the game. In the heat of battle, things are said. I'm sure everything's fine. We've done my review and we'll reach out and get things back on track as well.

"But I understand the sentiment after a big match like that."

O’Keeffe is just the second Kiwi official to referee a World Cup semifinal after Paddy O’Brien.

It is widely understood that England’s Wayne Barnes will referee the final, providing his home nation does not make it through to the showpiece game.

If the All Blacks make the final it would automatically take O’Keeffe out of contention to referee that contest – not that the official had any problem with that, he told Newshub.

“Being here is good enough for me,” he said. “To do a quarterfinal last week, and a semifinal [this week] is fantastic. That's all I really need. It's a challenge that I love, and it's going to be the same challenge as a final.”