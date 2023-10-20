Player exodus creates headaches for incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson

All Blacks No 10 Richie Mo'unga will play in Japan for three years after the World Cup in France.

Rugby World Cup semifinal: All Blacks v Argentina. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.45am.

One of the most taxing jobs for incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson next year will be to fill the void created by the exodus of players with more than 700 test caps, including colossus lock Sam Whitelock.

Nine members of the squad in France at the World Cup haven't renewed their contracts with NZ Rugby, with hooker Dane Coles the only one to retire.

The remainder will earn their salaries beyond the boundaries of New Zealand: all will be ineligible to represent the All Blacks.

When Robertson, who has signed a four-year deal through to the 2027 World Cup after incumbent Ian Foster declined to reapply for his job, prepares the All Blacks to play the Springboks next year he may look at the opposition team sheet with mixed emotions – perhaps jealousy, too.

Breakfast Sam Whitelock surpassed Richie McCaw to become the most-capped All Black with his run off the bench on Saturday.

Unlike NZ Rugby, SA Rugby allows its coach to pick players from outside the republic and, in doing so, enables them to roll in the heavy artillery from around the globe.

Of the Springboks team that started the win over France in the quarterfinal in Paris last weekend, eight were aligned with clubs in Japan, Ireland and France.

Rugby Australia also has an eligibility clause that allows offshore players who have played 30 tests, or completed a minimum five years of service to the country, to be picked.

NZ Rugby is more rigid. It refuses to let players with overseas post-codes represent the All Blacks, in the belief that doing so would suck the lifeblood out of their Super Rugby and provincial teams.

To change the rules would also undermine the development of younger men, because they would be denied the chance to train and play alongside older heads, as well as the competitions.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, pictured with Richie Mo’unga, will inherit an All Blacks team missing a group of key players in 2024.

The big question, once the new coach is settled in to his role, is whether NZ Rugby will soften its hardline attitude.

Allowing players to take sabbaticals in Japan is already part of the rugby landscape.

All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea has announced he will skip the Hurricanes' campaign next year to play for Japanese club Kobelco Kobe Steelers, coached by ex-Wallabies boss Dave Rennie, but would be available for the international programme.

Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick and Whitelock have, in the past, been among a handful of established test players to pounce on the opportunity to play in Japan, prior to returning to play under Foster.

Christophe Ena/AP Ardie Savea will skip the Super Rugby Pacific season with the Hurricanes because he will play in Japan.

Retallick took two years' leave from all rugby in New Zealand after the 2019 World Cup in Japan, linking with the Chiefs and the All Blacks when he returned.

But if NZ Rugby were to allow players who weren't domiciled in New Zealand to represent the All Blacks, it could shake the game in this country to its foundations.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Lock Brodie Retallick will end his test career after the World Cup in France.

It would most likely prove immensely unpopular with the five Super Rugby clubs which are already struggling to find ways to draw crowds to their venues.

Robertson has already hinted, albeit cautiously, that NZ Rugby may need to be prepared to take off the blinkers on this sensitive issue.

"We will have conversations, you have got to be a step ahead,'' Robertson said in April.

"If you are a step behind, and then changing rules, that is when you get caught. I will present the board where I think the game is heading, potentially, but a lot of that will be happening when I get in the role.''

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport All Blacks coach Ian Foster said picking players from overseas would be to the detriment of New Zealand rugby.

Foster, however, has been adamant that NZ Rugby would be tumbling down a dangerous rabbit hole if it took that approach.

"From an All Blacks perspective, if I just looked at it purely selfishly from the All Blacks, it makes some academic sense,'' he said.

"But for New Zealand rugby, as a whole, I think it would be a disaster.''

For now, though, NZ Rugby remains committed to the status quo. That means Robertson will have some gaping holes to fill in his squad.

Lock Whitelock, having played 151 tests prior to the World Cup semifinal against Argentina, is set to join younger brother Luke, himself a former All Black, at French club Pau.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Leicester Fainga'anuku has signed with French club Toulon.

Whitelock has signed through to the end of the 2025 northern season. Tighthead prop Nepo Laulala is also off to France, having committed to Toulouse through to 2026.

The least experienced member of those departing after the World Cup is wing Leicester Fainga'anuku, who brought up his seventh test cap when he started in the quarterfinal against Ireland last weekend.

He will also play in France. Fainga'anuku has signed a 19-month deal with Toulon, which means he won't be a free agent until after the northern season which runs through to July 2025.

Unlike Whitelock and Laulala, however, Fainga'anuku could potentially return to New Zealand and give himself a chance of reconnecting with Robertson, who was instrumental in promoting his career at the Crusaders.

Fainga'anuku will be 25 when his contract with Toulon ends, and Robertson is likely to remain in touch about his future plans.

Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Shannon Frizell, Barrett and Retallick have signed with clubs in Japan.

Mo'unga's departure is a major blow for Robertson, who built his dynasty with the Crusaders around the first five-eighth. Mo'unga has signed a three-year deal with the Brave Lupus Tokyo club, worth around $2 million a season. He will be 32 when the deal expires.

Barrett, who can play first-five and fullback, will join Smith at the Toyota Verblitz club, said he's open to the possibility of returning to New Zealand in 2025. Barrett is 32.

With Mo'unga and Barrett out of the picture, Damian McKenzie looms as the leading candidate to start at No 10 for the All Blacks next season. Stephen Perofeta is another option.

Current All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan will be the only one of Foster's assistants retained by Robertson.

Ryan, who along with Joe Schmidt has selected teams with Foster, is eager for blindside flanker Frizell, who has signed a deal with Toshiba that is believed to be for a year, to return to New Zealand.

Frizell turns 30 in February.

Although now considered an important member of the All Blacks pack, that wasn't always the case, and he elected for security by confirming his departure to Japan.

"Sometimes that contracting stuff can be done a little bit better,'' Ryan said recently.

"It's probably a mixture of everything, really. Whenever contacts go in place there's a mix of coaches, players, agents. His best rugby is still ahead of him.

"I'm a big fan of Shannon. He's got a lot of good tests in front of him for the All Blacks, I'm hoping.''