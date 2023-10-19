Rugby World Cup: All Blacks defend Rieko Ioane over 'classless' taunt of Johnny Sexton

The All Blacks team to play Argentina in the Rugby World Cup semifinal in Paris on Saturday (NZT).

Rugby World Cup semifinal: All Blacks v Argentina. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.45am.

Wind-up merchant Rieko Ioane won't get belted across the knuckles by All Blacks coach Ian Foster for taunting Ireland in Paris.

Victorious centre Ioane provoked Ireland captain Johnny Sexton into delivering a potty-mouthed tirade when he cupped a hand behind his ear after the All Blacks' 28-24 win in the World Cup quarterfinal at Stade de France last weekend.

An Irish reporter also climbed into Ioane for making fun of his opponents.

“Ioane, in a classless gesture, put his finger to his lips while looking at the Irish crowd, and then felt compelled to bid farewell to Sexton,” Irish Times rugby correspondent Gerry Thornley wrote.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane holds his hand to his ear in the aftermath of his team’s World Cup quarterfinal win against Ireland in Paris.

The fiery Sexton's eruption was to be his final act of aggression in his national colours because with the Irish now out of the tournament, he has officially retired from international rugby.

If Ioane was bothered by Sexton's reaction he didn't show it; he was in a jubilant mood when he joined team-mates in a post-game huddle on the turf.

Foster, along with captain Sam Cane, was of the view that what happens on the grass should stay there. There were no recriminations for Ioane.

Foster defended Ioane by noting sparks can fly in competitive sport.

“Look, it happens on a rugby park, it happens on most sporting parks when tensions are high and there is a lot at stake,” Foster said.

“Players from both teams, and all teams, occasionally want to say a few words to each other. And that is the nature of the game.”

Foster also referenced players having a dig at referees in the wake of French captain Antoine Dupont complaining about the performance of New Zealand whistler Ben O'Keefe after his team were beaten by the Springboks in their quarterfinal.

“And unfortunately, recently, it has also included players saying a few things to referees,” Foster added.

“Is it right for the game? Don't know. It has always been there. It is highly competitive and you don't hear a lot of players complain about it.”

Christophe Ena/AP All Blacks captain Sam Cane evades a tackle by Ireland's Tadhg Beirne during the World Cup quarterfinal.

The All Blacks may have also scoffed at the sight of the emotional Sexton blowing-up, given he had been banned for three games for abusing officials after a Champions Cup final in May.

The incident added another layer of tension between the two teams after Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony called Cane a “shit Richie McCaw” during the series in New Zealand last year.

The All Blacks win over Ireland in Paris would have been especially sweet for Cane, who produced one of his best performances in the No 7 jersey.

Like Foster, Cane saw no reason to condemn Ioane. Both men have been named to start in the semifinal against Argentina in Paris on Saturday morning (NZT).

“I think it is also a little bit of different players and different personalities coming out in those moments,” Cane said.

“So, yeah, when you are out there, I don't think it matters what level of sport, there is always people who have different tactics and their emotions can run high and words are said.

“It is always just left out there.”