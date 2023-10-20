Rugby World Cup: All Blacks wary of the under-rated over-achievers from Argentina

Rugby World Cup semifinal: All Blacks v Argentina. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.45am.

You will forgive Ian Foster if he’s not quite as relaxed about his All Blacks’ prospects in a Rugby World Cup semifinal against Argentina as pretty much everyone else on the planet who knows a cleanout from a lineout, or a chargedown from a breakdown.

Where most of the watching rugby world sees the All Blacks, having just survived the toughest test in the game against the metronomically relentless Irish, cruising through this semifinal matchup against far less daunting foes from the softer side of the draw, Foster knows only one thing. In his experience, semifinals at World Cups are about as difficult to negotiate as a Parisian arterial road.

Foster has been part of two previously, both times as an assistant under Steve Hansen, and neither were what you might call walks in the park. In 2015, one of the greatest All Blacks teams of all time, who cut through the UK tournament like a hot knife through butter, had to grind their way to a 20-18 victory over the Springboks that went, excruciatingly, to the wire.

Four years later in Japan, chasing an historic threepeat of championships, the New Zealanders had sashayed into a last-four matchup against England after belting a formidable Irish team 46-14, and promptly got dumped on their ear 19-7 by an Eddie Jones-inspired ambush.

When asked what was so damn difficult about World Cup semifinals – and by extension, why he was so on edge about this one – Foster obliged with a fair and frank assessment. “At a basic level it’s tense because of the quality of the opposition,” he said. “You’re at a stage, regardless of rankings or form before a tournament, the teams here have run their campaigns to peak at this point.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images There was a lot of emotion on show last week in Paris. Can the All Blacks go there again in the semifinal?

“We’ve seen that in Argentina. They’ve been under the radar a little bit but, boy, they’ve played some good rugby. They showed a lot of tenacity last week against Wales under scoreboard pressure and came back and played well.

“The second thing is just the enormity of it. You know there’s a bit at stake. You get people talking to you about tomorrow and trying to take your eyes off today. The challenge is as simple as that. I’ve been to one in 2015 where our opponent couldn’t be bigger in our eyes; then in 2019 we probably didn’t stop being patted on the back after the quarterfinal, and hence some of my language today. We’re just trying to redial this back, keep things simple and let’s just worry about Friday.”

You get where Foster is coming from. You hit a semifinal, the storylines are swirling, quarterfinals are being assessed, the final is just 80 minutes away, the world’s eyes are on you, and every man and his dog has a view on everything you’re doing.

When you negotiated a quarterfinal like the All Blacks did – a contest for the ages, against an opponent universally lauded as the best in the game, decided by one of the great defensive and breakdown performances in your team’s history – and your next opponents are foes you’ve beaten 33 of the 36 times you’ve played (two defeats, one draw), you know inside-out and have thumped the last two times you’ve matched up, well, the angst factor possibly rises even further.

“All we’ve learnt (from playing Argentina) is to greatly respect them,” Foster told a packed room at the team hotel in Paris after making just three tweaks to his lineup. Mark Telea is back from the doghouse to the left wing, Sam Whitelock rotates in to start at lock in place of Brodie Retallick and Samisoni Taukei’aho gets backup hooker duties. All three, says the boss, are “energy” moves.

“For them to play for their country clearly means a lot. They’re an under-rated team worldwide who have got a rich history of over-achieving at World Cups, and have done a fantastic job to get here. It’s going to be a heck of a game.

“We know we’re going to have to improve our performance because the stage gets bigger and bigger at this time and you’ve got to grow your game. We know it’s best team on the night that wins it and we know Argentina have done that to us [twice recently].”

Foster then encapsulated the moment rather wonderfully when he was asked if he feared his team might have played their “final” too soon.

“We had to play a final last week. There’s no holding anything back. It’s just treasuring the moment and treasuring each week. The beautiful thing is you’ve just got to give it everything every week, and there’s just no tomorrow. That’s how we approached last week and how we’re approaching this week. It’s a simple formula.”

The reality is the All Blacks won’t have the same edge as against Ireland because they’re not robots. The human side of them will relax just a little against a foe they don’t fear as much, and that’s all right.

They don’t have to play as well as they did against Ireland to win this semifinal. They just have to play well. Foster should relax just a little – that much he can surely manage.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Brodie Retallick, Dalton Papalii, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Facundo Isa, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti, Francisco Gómez Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas Gallo. Reserves: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matías Moroni.

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia).