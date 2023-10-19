Rugby World Cup: All Blacks Beauden Barrett and brothers live their childhood dreams

The All Blacks team to play Argentina in the Rugby World Cup semifinal in Paris on Saturday (NZT).

Rugby World Cup semifinal: All Blacks v Argentina. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.45am.

Only Beauden Barrett could have casually slipped in a mention of his rural rugby club in Taranaki to a Rugby World Cup semifinal press conference and not missed a beat. If he’s half as cool at Stade de France on Friday night (Saturday NZT), the All Blacks are going to be quids-in.

Barrett will start at fullback in a familiar All Blacks lineup to face Argentina for a spot in the final next weekend back at the Stade de France. That it also contains his younger brothers Scott (at lock) and Jordie (at second five-eighths) is a fact that never fails to captivate those who observe this gladiatorial game.

So, as the media crammed into a makeshift conference room in their Parisian hotel, Barrett was inevitably asked how it is, doing these special things alongside his kid brothers? As always, a broad smile breaks out across the visage of the older brother who seemingly never fails to be warmed by the thought of such a thing.

“As youngsters playing in the backyard we only dreamed of being here,” he said of a fantasy that’s well and truly come true, with this being the second straight semifinal featuring all three fabulous Barrett brothers. “It’s one thing to play together in the black jersey. We’re yet to do it in the Coastal jersey … that’s a dream as well, and will be a proud moment for our family.

Stuff Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett team up for another huge All Blacks match in the World Cup semifinal.

“I’m pinching myself whenever we get the opportunity. Moments like the one we had in the previous game (against Ireland) are why we do it. It means so much to us. This time Mum will be in the stand. She has made the commitment to come over, so that’s pretty cool.”

Barrett was also asked to assess Jordie’s emergence as the All Blacks No 12, on the back of a highly influential display in the 28-24 quarterfinal victory over the red-hot Irish side. He looked fit to burst with pride.

“Throughout secondary school for Francis Douglas in the first XV he preferred playing in midfield. Then he went down to Lincoln (in Canterbury) and he and Jack Goodhue teamed up. It was always his preferred position – he likes the combat, the physicality.

“I guess through his skillset and height he found his place at fullback for a while. I’ve been impressed with his physicality, his skills, his pass and kicking with great distance. He has come a long way and has found his position at the international level.”

Barrett also made it clear that the All Blacks were not away with any fairies on the back of that memorable victory over the Irish. That, many believe, will be their biggest challenge this week.

“We know we’ve got to be better again this weekend,” he said. “The emotions, the intensity, it’s all on the line. It’s our final once again. It’s how we treated last week, and we know from previous lessons that intensity needs to be matched, if not increased, from the previous week in knockout rugby.

“We’re well aware of the great supporters the Argies have, the scoreboard and all of that. If you give them a sniff early on they thrive off that and can smell blood. But we’re up for the challenge, whatever comes our way.”

It’s why Barrett says he’s planning to see a Pumas side at their best, a la the ones that rolled the All Blacks in Christchurch last year, and in Sydney in 2020. They’re recent reminders that have been on loop int he team room.

“We know how physical they are, especially in the forwards,” added Barrett. “How they run so hard, they scrum hard, they drive hard. Everything is about physicality and winning those battles. Then you’ve got plenty of skill within their backs, with speed and explosiveness.

“We know defensively we have to be up for a physical battle and for them to come through the heart there and also expect some silky footwork in the wider edges.”

The Barretts are ready. So too are the All Blacks.