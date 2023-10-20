Rugby World Cup: The impossible task facing All Black Sam Cane ahead of semifinal against Pumas

All Blacks captain led his team to a memorable 28-24 win over Ireland in the World Cup quarterfinal in Paris.

Rugby World Cup semifinal: All Blacks v Argentina. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.45am.

Sam Cane can't open a secret window that allows him to peer inside the skulls of his fellow All Blacks.

An All Blacks captain must be many things - leader, motivator and tactician - but being able to read his team-mates' minds before a sudden-death World Cup game isn't in his skill-set.

History is littered with examples of rugby players crashing their fists against table tops and hurling pots of liniment against the wall to show everyone how tough they are in the lead-up to big games, only to hit the snooze button at the crunch moments.

When the All Blacks produced one of their greatest performances under Cane to beat Ireland 28-24 in the World Cup quarterfinal in Paris last weekend, the question everyone asked was whether they could reproduce such a clinical effort against Argentina in the semi on Saturday morning (NZT).

AARON WOOD/STUFF The All Blacks team to play Argentina in the Rugby World Cup semifinal in Paris on Saturday (NZT).

If Cane possessed magical powers that allowed him to plug into his players' brains, he would have been able to provide the answer.

But sport doesn't work like that. Cane could deliver a Churchillian speech and lightning bolts could fly out of his eyeballs, but that doesn't mean his players would function like wild men.

"We probably won't know until we get to the game, to be honest,'' openside flanker Cane said.

"But, look, there's plenty of us who have that hurt and scars from 2019 and I think Colesy [Dane Coles] spoke to you guys [media] earlier in the week and we had that chat as a group.

"There's two very different Mondays we can turn up for next week, and one of them is horrible. And some of us have experienced that.''

Nicolas Aguilera/AP All Blacks skipper Sam Cane, centre, is tackled by Argentina's Los Pumas Julian Montoya in Mendoza this year.

Coles, who hasn't been named in the match-day 23 to play Argentina, had talked about the team losing to England in the semifinal in the World Cup in Japan four years ago, and having to play Wales in the bronze medal game the following week.

The sight of a glassy-eyed Cane waiting in the tunnel under Stade de France before the Ireland game hinted the All Blacks were prepared to walk through fire to beat the Six Nations champions.

They didn't disappoint. Replicating that effort, though, will be difficult.

Past World Cup winners such as ex-All Blacks captain Richie McCaw have spoken about how hard it is to stitch together quality performances at these tournaments.

He should know. In 2011 the All Blacks thumped Australia 20-6 in the semifinal at Eden Park in Auckland, but the following week were fortunate to scrape home 8-7 against France to win the Webb Ellis Cup.

"We know that the game just been at the weekend is no indication of how we are going to play the following week,'' Cane acknowledged.

"It is going to come down to the work we put in and the ability for us to turn up mentally right on edge and be better than before. We are obviously extremely driven to do that. We are excited by the challenge, we feel we are in a good spot, but we have to go again.''

When the All Blacks defended the Webb Ellis Cup in Britain in 2015, they had to beat France in the quarterfinal in Cardiff. Although not a fearsome French side, the memories of the defeat in the 2007 quarter were still fresh and New Zealanders played like men possessed.

Enforcer Jerome Kaino rolled out the welcome mat for the French with a crunching tackle, and the All Blacks bolted home 62-13.

Prior to the game against Ireland, Cane looked at the faces of his team-mates on the deathly quiet bus. He hoped it was a sign that the team were going to operate at maximum capacity.

"There was a real air of calmness, even on the bus, when we got to the changing rooms,'' Cane said after the match.

"When you are in a leadership role you are analysing that, thinking 'hopefully that is a good thing'.''