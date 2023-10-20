Rugby World Cup: All Blacks great Dan Carter inspires team ahead of semifinal

Richie McCaw and Dan Carter with the Webb Ellis Trophy as they celebrate winning the 2015 Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham.

Rugby World Cup semifinal: All Blacks v Argentina. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.45am.

It may have been what Dan Carter didn't say that made the biggest impact when he was welcomed to an All Blacks training ahead of the World Cup semifinal against Argentina in Paris.

Although All Blacks great Carter celebrated a win when he played his last test against Australia in the World Cup final in London in 2015, he was also forced to endure a lot of emotional and physical pain in the previous tournaments.

The former first five-eighth was a member of the 2003 and 2007 squads that lost the semifinal and quarterfinal matches in Australia and Wales, and then suffered a serious groin injury at the 2011 event in New Zealand.

Although the All Blacks won the latter tournament, Carter never played in the sudden-death games.

A knee injury ahead of the 2015 final was another hurdle he had to overcome, before playing a starring role in the 34-17 win over the Wallabies and finally getting his hands on the Webb Ellis Cup.

AARON WOOD/STUFF The All Blacks team to play Argentina in the Rugby World Cup semifinal in Paris on Saturday (NZT).

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has invited Richie McCaw, Conrad Smith and Carter into the team's inner circle on a number of occasions this year, and said the presence of the latter at training was a chance for players to mine his vast experience ahead of the match against the Pumas at Stade de France on Saturday morning (NZT).

“I know he touched base with a few players, but it's really about having him there,” Foster said. “We brought a number of them [ex-players] in, as you know, before this tournament.

“We have been privileged to have some of them around during the tournament, and the team love it.

Peter Meecham/Stuff All Blacks captain Richie McCaw shares a moment with coach Graham Henry after the 2011 final.

“And I love it. Because they have a rich history of loving this jersey, and what the jersey stands for. They have a great way of transferring that on to this current group.

“Often it is not done with words. Sometimes it is just about being there.”

The All Blacks named three players capable of filling the playmaker role for the semi.

David Rogers/Getty Images Damian McKenzie has been named on the bench for the match against the Pumas.

Richie Mo'unga will start at No 10, with Beauden Barrett at fullback. Damian McKenzie, who like Barrett, can perform in both roles, has been listed on the bench.

McKenzie never got on the field when the All Blacks held on to defeat Ireland 28-24 in the quarterfinal last weekend, with Foster backing Barrett to get the job done.

Barrett's clever kick into space was instrumental in creating the All Blacks' first try, with left wing Leicester Fainga'anuku scoring after the ball was recycled at blinding speed and transferred through several pairs of hands towards the edge.

“It was pretty nerve-wracking to say the least,” McKenzie said in regards to watching from the sidelines.

The All Blacks are aiming not to give referee Angus Gardner reason to cane them, unlike Wayne Barnes who dished out two yellow cards last weekend.

The first, to halfback Aaron Smith for knocking the ball down, was a tough call and could have resulted in just a penalty. The second, to hooker Codie Taylor for pulling down a driving maul, resulting in a penalty try, was fair.

“It is always critical, we were disappointed,” Foster said in reference to the cards. “One thing we didn't want to do against Ireland was get yellow cards, and we got two of them. And one we felt was pretty debatable, and one was fair enough in the circumstances.”

Despite having two players in the bin, which forced his team to play with 14 men for 60 minutes, Foster refused to be critical of the overall discipline.

“I know we had a couple of yellow cards, but for the majority of that game I felt we were actually very much in control of everything … that we did. So we just have to take confidence from that, and expand it out a few more minutes.”