Rugby World Cup diary: What Rieko Ioane said, Aaron Smith soaks it up and ABs card sharps

Rieko Ioane upset some Irish when he had some banter with Irish fans at the end of the semifinal.

A few feathers were ruffled in the aftermath of the All Blacks’ World Cup quarterfinal victory over Ireland at Stade de France, with New Zealand centre Rieko Ioane copping some flak for both gestures and words.

Not surprisingly, the All Blacks haven’t been too keen to delve into what may, or may not, have been said in the wake of a magnificent encounter between two fine, and competitive, rugby teams, with emotions charged at the end. What happens on the field stays on the field etc.

But Irish media were quick to point the finger at Ioane for his “can’t hear you now” gesture to Irish fans and verbal exchange with retiring Irish legend Johnny Sexton. He was painted as a villain and “classless” by some.

But we’re not so sure about that. Was Ioane really at fault for having a bit of banter with Irish fans who drowned out the haka pre-game? They had their say. Wasn’t he allowed his? As All Blacks skipper Sam Cane remarked a few days later, it’s all about players showing their personalities out there.

And what was said by Ioane that so riled Sexton, whose last test for Ireland turned into an inglorious 28-24 defeat?

If speculation is correct, he may or may not have told Sexton to “enjoy retirement” and “don’t miss the flight home”. Hardly the most cutting of jibes.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Rieko Ioane wasn’t hiding his emotions after the All Blacks hung on for the memorable victory over Ireland.

By all accounts big Brodie Retallick’s message to Peter O’Mahony was more sledgehammer as he delivered a not so subtle variation on George Gregan’s “four more years” taunt.

Remember the same Irish team had been pretty happy to sound off in New Zealand last year when, among other verbal jousts, they informed Cane he was, well, not a patch on Richie McCaw.

What is it they say? Don’t dish it, if you can’t take it? Live by the sword, die by the sword? Slip on your big-boy pants … Take your pick.

***

How were the All Blacks going to fill in time ahead of the semifinal this weekend?

It was refreshing to hear a good old-fashioned game of cards was among the regular time-fillers in the camp. Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown revealed they would have their usual game of 500 the night before the semi.

“Bit of cards tonight, fair bit of chocolate. Tomorrow it’s chill out throughout the day,” said McKenzie on game-eve of how he would fill in time. Added Lienert-Brown: “I’ll play Damo in 500 tonight, hopefully get the dubya (win), then enjoy tomorrow. With a late kickoff there’s time to catch up with family and my partner.”

***

Michel Spingler/AP France coach Fabien Galthie has no worries about job security with his role running through until 2028.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster must have coughed into his coffee cup when he heard the blunt reply from French coach Fabian Galthie after his side's loss to the Springboks in the quarterfinal.

Asked if he would resign, Galthie, who had up to 50 staff and a fulltime referee at his disposal to prepare for the tournament, said: “I have a contact that runs until June 2028, so no.”

Foster has already been dumped by NZ Rugby, with Scott Robertson to replace him next year. Robertson has been appointed through to the 2027 World Cup.

***

French captain Antoine Dupont and Galthie were late for the post-match media conference after the defeat to the Springboks in the quarterfinal, but it wasn't because they were rebelling against World Rugby's tight schedule. It was because French president Emmanuel Macron was addressing the distraught players, and no-one, it seemed, was going to tell him to hurry up and finish his sermon.

***

All Blacks assistant coach and selector Joe Schmidt has kept a low profile during the event, bypassing all media and electing to only impart his words of wisdom to the players.

What can be reported, however, is that Schmidt has a good grasp of the French language after he was overheard striking up a conversation with staff at the team hotel in Paris. Schmidt, of course, coached three seasons at Clermont and is fluent in the language.

***

Stuff Mark Telea in the RWC semifinal programme.

Clearly RWC organisers didn’t get the memo. Or it arrived after print deadline. A large profile on Mark Telea ran in the official match programme for the All Blacks-Ireland quarterfinal. Except, of course, Telea, having breached team protocols, had been dumped from the team to play the Irish.

Still, it was a nice read. Just a pity he didn’t get the chance to live up to his billing.

***

You gotta love All Blacks halfback Aaron ‘Nuggy’ Smith. The champion No 9 waxed lyrical midweek when he was asked what the victory over Ireland had meant to him.

"That was the most proud All Blacks performance I’ve been part of,” he said. “The buildup, emotion, the game, the spectacle … it felt like that game went on for two days. It was two teams just not giving up.

“For our boys to really control that last 10 minutes was the most proud moment. Then to defend 37 phases, stay onside, not to give them an opportunity and for one of our senior players to nail the moment … pretty special.

“Then you look at the other quarterfinal – what a game as well. This World Cup has been a spectacle the whole way. The French public, the stadiums, the weather. As a player, to still be a part of it is such a blessing.”