England spring surprises for Rugby World Cup semifinal, South Africa unchanged

South Africa are unchanged and England have tinkered with their pack ahead of their Rugby World Cup semifinal, a rematch of the title game in Japan four years ago.

The defending champion Springboks kept Cobus Reinach at No 9 and Manie Libbok at flyhalf, No 10, with Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard set to come off the bench, as they did last weekend in the 29-28 quarterfinal win over hosts France.

Veteran No 8 Duane Vermeulen starts again at the back of the scrum at the Stade de France on Sunday, NZ time.

Six players in South Africa's 23, replacement Willie le Roux, No 12 Damian de Allende, Pollard and forwards Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth and Vermeulen played in World Cup semifinals in 2015 and 2019.

“When we had our selection meeting, there were lots of discussions but we felt everybody who played last Sunday [against France] had a proper performance so we decided to go for continuity," Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber said.

“From a performance point of view and from a medical point of view, we saw no reason to change.”

Unbeaten England freshened up their forwards by recalling lock George Martin and prop Joe Marler for Ollie Chessum and Ellis Genge, who are among the reserves.

In anticipation of likely a bigger aerial bombardment than they faced in the quarterfinals against Fiji, the English started Freddie Steward at No 15 in place of Marcus Smith, who was more of a broken-field runner who was bashed up against the Fijians and was struggling to be fit anyway.

“Through this tournament, the team has progressed, with the players repeatedly finding a way to win, sometimes in challenging circumstances," England coach Steve Borthwick said.

“We will once again need to be at our very best this weekend as we face an excellent team in South Africa.”

The Springboks are aiming to be the second team to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup after New Zealand went back-to-back in 2011 and 2015. New Zealand face Argentina in the other semifinal on Saturday, NZ time.

South Africa's thrilling win over the French moved them to No 1 in the world rankings.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Veteran props Joe Marler and Dan Cole will start for England.

England are No 5, making the Springboks clear favorites, although the English have countered doubts over their form and ability to be the only unbeaten team left at the World Cup despite a poor run coming into the tournament.

“We are not silly," South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said.

“Our motivation doesn’t come from without, it comes from within. They will have their motives and so will we.”

South Africa has won four of the five meetings with England at the Rugby World Cup, including in the finals in 2007 and 2019. England beat the Springboks on the way to their only World Cup title in 2003.

TEAMS

England: Freddie Steward, Jonny May, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell (capt), Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, George Martin, Maro Itoje, Dan Cole, Jamie George, Joe Marler. Reserves: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Billy Vunipola, Danny Care, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence.

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Willie le Roux.