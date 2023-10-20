Rugby World Cup: Maro Itoje expects England to be 'celebrating' after Springboks semifinal

Maro Itoje has declared England will be “celebrating on Saturday night” after claiming there is no way South Africa can beat their best performance in the Rugby World Cup semifinals.

England go into the last-four encounter at the Stade de France as considerable underdogs, but having been written off before the tournament following three warm-up defeats Steve Borthwick’s side have taken advantage of a weaker pool to stand just 80 minutes away from a second consecutive final appearance.

Despite seeing off Fiji in a gripping quarterfinal victory last weekend, Itoje believes the best is yet to come and the second row went as far as claiming if England deliver their very best performance, the defending champions will have no answer for them.

“That’s what I believe,” said Itoje. “I believe there is still a huge amount of growth to come from this team and I feel we haven’t seen the best of us yet.

“I believe that if we put our best out on the field, we are going to be celebrating on Saturday night (Sunday morning NZT) and have a positive night. We’ll go from there.”

Laurent Cipriani/AP England lock Maro Itoje believes his side have yet to show their best at this Rugby World Cup.

Itoje’s bold claim came as the latest instalment in the mind games battle between the two World Cup rivals, which kicked off on Tuesday when South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus predicted Borthwick’s England squad.

Erasmus was off the mark with two of his calls, however, as Steve Borthwick made three changes to the team who defeated Fiji with Joe Marler and George Martin named in place of Ellis Genge and Ollie Chessum, who drop to the bench.

Freddie Steward replaces Marcus Smith at fullback, with Smith having failed part of his return-to-play protocols following a concussion last weekend which left the Harlequins back with a bloodied face and swollen lip.

The selection of Marler to start against South Africa is worth noting, given that the former England head coach Eddie Jones wrote in his book that not starting Marler for the 2019 Rugby World Cup final was one of his selection mistakes, when England’s scrum crumpled against the Springboks after Kyle Sinckler went off injured in the second minute, replaced by Dan Cole.

Borthwick, then Jones’ assistant coach, has not made the same mistake when it comes to picking Marler to start, although he would not say if either Marler or Ellis Genge were the better scrummager.

“Both of these players are top quality scrummagers and that’s really important given the strength of the South African scrum,” he explained.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Joe Marler's scrummaging ability has seen him named to start alongside veteran Dan Cole.

“We know they are rated the best scrum in the world, every piece of information has them as the best scrum in the world, so we know we are going to need to scrum well throughout the game. I felt not just with the loosehead but the combination of the two sets of front rows forwards that we have, that’s also important. Ellis was terrific last week. Joe to start and Ellis to finish is the right combination this week.”

Borthwick has known Steward since the fullback was a teenager with England Under-20s and breaking through into the Leicester Tigers set-up, recalling how Steward reacted to being dropped for a game back in 2020.

“Everything that’s been challenged to him, you ask him to get better at, he goes and gets better at. You saw him today, straight away out on the field, trying to improve right from the start, even before the session, he’s working hard, to improve as a player. And that’s great credit to him and his professionalism.”

South Africa start the game as 13-point favourites and have the mental advantage of defeating England in the final four years ago, although both Borthwick and captain Owen Farrell dismissed the importance of past results.

Ben Earl, arguably the team’s top performer at the tournament, stressed that England would not dwell on any of their poor performances from the last few months, ahead of facing a pack filled with some players who Earl admitted he has been watching since he was 12 years old.

“Although we kind of feel we’ve been through the mill over the last couple of months, we’re the kind of team that doesn’t hold too much baggage. We feel like we’re a new team, we feel like we’re only at the beginning of our journey. We’re not really carrying too much of a burden,” Earl explained.

“We’re going to try and play our best rugby and be at our best. That’s all we can do. In terms of respect we’ve got a huge amount of respect for them. I’ve got a huge amount of respect for them but the only way we can respect them is by bringing our best. That’s what we’ve been speaking about all week and how we’ve been preparing ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Itoje’s contest with Eben Etzebeth will be one of the many blockbuster battles to watch. The two have met seven times before in their career, four times with Itoje wearing the white of England and three for the British and Irish Lions, but he insists he is more focused on himself than his opponent going into Saturday (Sunday NZT).

“It’s neither here nor there for me,” Itoje said of the comparisons.

“Obviously he’s a good player, they have four very good second-rows, for me it’s about playing the type of game I want to play, playing the type of rugby that I know I can play as an individual and for the whole forward pack it’s about presenting the best of ourselves.”