'No, I haven't got over it': All Black Aaron Smith's painful memory at World Cup

Halfback Aaron Smith must have had flashbacks to Yokohama as he confidently walked towards a gaggle of reporters to discuss the emotional wounds that have never healed.

Unlike four years ago, though, when the All Blacks suffered a shock loss to England in the World Cup semifinal in Japan, his shoulders weren't sagging and he didn't have to blink repeatedly to prevent tears welling in his eyes.

It was a much happier scene after the All Blacks' 44-6 win over Argentina in the semi in Paris on Saturday morning (NZT).

Smith, who scored a try and enjoyed the time and space provided by his forwards at Stade de France, spoke candidly about the hurt of the 19-7 defeat to England in 2019 and the impact it had on him.

Christophe Ena/AP Aaron Smith, right and Richie Mo'unga celebrate during the All Blacks’ match against the Pumas

"It's still sinking in,'' he said in reference to the win over the Pumas and qualifying for next weekend's final.

"Four years, man. I remember this feeling, this time, four years ago. Disappointment, gutted and felt like I had let the country down as well. To be in this position to contend for a World Cup is so special.''

During the build-up to the clash against the Pumas, several All Blacks, including captain Sam Cane, talked about the deflating task of having to prepare for a bronze medal game against Wales in 2019.

SKY SPORT Jordan's speed is too much for the Pumas as All Blacks win semifinal.

The fact the All Black beat Wales, to farewell coach Sir Steve Hansen with a win, was of little consolation; they had poured all their energy into retaining the Webb Ellis Cup, and failed.

Smith reckoned he still hasn't fully recovered from that loss.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The All Blacks wave to supporters after the win over the Pumas.

"I don't think you ever get over it, it sticks with you forever,’’ Smith added. “So, no, I haven't got over it. It has been a good driver for me. I am an emotional person. I wear my heart on my sleeve and use things like that to motivate me.

"There's no way I would be here, at 34 years old, if I didn't have a burning desire to do better and be a better player.''

Smith, who will retire from the All Blacks after the World Cup and play in Japan, has now got the chance to end his international career with a gold medal to accompany the one he received when the All Blacks beat Australia in the 2015 final in London.

His appearance in the final in Paris will be his 125th test.

Unlike last weekend's quarterfinal against Ireland, which the All Blacks won 28-24, Smith wasn't on the field for the final whistle against the Pumas; he was replaced in the 56th minute by Finlay Christie, when the All Blacks were ahead 34-6.

Although he will depart as the greatest No 9 to represent the All Blacks, Smith isn't a noted ball runner; but against the Pumas he proved how deadly he can be when he launches.

When the All Blacks' scrum monstered the Pumas' set-piece immediately after halftime, No 8 Ardie Savea slipped the ball to Smith, who stepped into a hole and threw a dummy pass during a 22m sprint to the line.

"It was surreal and I am still shocked by it,'' Smith said in reference to the result.

"I am so proud of it because of all the work we have put in. And we have got another week. It is a real week, going for a final, not a third or fourth.

"I had no regrets coming off the field tonight, because that was the worst thing in 2019, we missed an opportunity.''

A victory against the winner of the other semi to be played Sunday morning (NZT), between the Springboks and England, would enable Smith to depart France with no regrets.

He wants to make the most of his last week before retirement kicks in.

"Last dance. I am grateful. It has been surreal the whole tournament. The whole year, to be honest, is about getting to this week, getting to do this game. And we are in it.''