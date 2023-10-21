Rugby World Cup: All Blacks player ratings from their semifinal romp over the Pumas

ANALYSIS: There you have it – the All Blacks are one win away from a fourth World Cup crown.

As expected, they were far too good for a limited Argentina outfit in Paris on Saturday morning, and will now await the winner of the South Africa-England semifinal.

Here’s how the All Blacks rated during their 44-6 demolition job of the Pumas.

15. Beauden Barrett: Produced a couple of poor kicks on a night the All Blacks’ exit was below par. Was almost flawless under the high-ball, however, and chalked up 66 metres on 10 carries. Replaced in the 55th minute by Damian Mckenzie. 7

14. Will Jordan: Bagged two of the easiest tries he’ll ever score, including the first of the match, but there was nothing easy about his third. That was Jordan at his best, busting the Pumas open deep in his own half, before chip and chasing to finish the try of the match. 8

Lewis Joly/AP All Blacks wing Will Jordan dives over for his third try of the night against the Pumas in Paris.

13. Rieko Ioane: Quiet night with ball in hand outside of one surging break and offload. Very good defensively, highlighted by a brilliant covering tackle on Juan Cruz Mallia. Made way for Anton Lienert-Brown with 20 to play. 7

12. Jordie Barrett: Like older brother Beauden, the midfielder had some early issues with his kicking game, and cost the All Blacks three points for not rolling away at a ruck. Carried strongly (59 metres on 14 carries) and smashed over for a try. Made a game-high 19 tackles, the pick of them a bone-crusher on Nicolas Sanchez. 8

11. Mark Telea: A hell of a slippery customer. Excellent feet and strength to bust the Pumas around the fringes to set up Frizell’s try on halftime. Beat a whopping 14 defenders and racked up 98 metres on 13 carries. It was also Telea who halted a 13-phase raid at the breakdown, which led to a try down the other end. 9

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images All Blacks wing Mark Telea, centre, was excellent against the Pumas in Paris.

10. Richie Mo’unga: Dished the final pass for a couple of tries, made the sparkling line break ahead of another, made a game -high 103 metres, and converted a 50-22. However, loses points for a tough night off the tee (4 from 8), and for ignoring a wide-open Jordan with a chance to rack up a half ton at the death. 7

9. Aaron Smith: Enjoyed a much easier ride than a week ago, dishing slick ball and hitting his targets in stride during the numerous multi-phase raids the All Blacks unleashed. Brilliant left and right-foot steps en route to scoring a fine try. 8

8. Ardie Savea: Backed up last week’s monster performance with another energy-sapper. Finished with a game-high 16 carries, and made another 18 tackles. His motor keeps going. 8

7. Sam Cane: Was always going to be difficult to match last week’s performance. Not that Cane, who did drop a ball cold, was bad. He chopped down 15 ball carriers, and wasn’t afraid to put the foot down and turn down shots at goal. 7

6. Shannon Frizell: Grabbed a couple of tries, but it’s the 18 tackles he made, and the 14 carries in the tight stuff, that will have impressed head coach Ian Foster most. 7

5. Scott Barrett: Excellent and busy night before he was yellow carded for cynically, and needlessly, playing the halfback while at the bottom of a ruck. Made 10 tackles and had a busier night on the carry than last week. 6

4. Sam Whitelock: Excellent at lineout time, highlighted by him picking off a Puma throw. Also dished some excellent backdoor passes and made 10 tackles before he was replaced with 20 to go. 7

3. Tyrel Lomax: Conceded three points early for tackling a man off the ball. Made 10 tackles, carried eight times and got the better of Thomas Gallo at scrum time. Replaced after 55 minutes. 7

Aurelien Morissard/AP All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett on the charge against the Pumas in Paris on Saturday morning.

2. Codie Taylor: Hit on 10 of his 11 lineout throws, and made 12 tackles and 21 metres with ball in hand during another excellent showing. Replaced with half an hour to play and the All Blacks cruising. 7

1. Ethan de Groot: Had to wait half an hour before the first scrum of the game, before well and truly getting the better of Eduardo Bello. Huge night defensively (16 tackles) before he was replaced with 25 minutes to play. 8

RESERVES

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho: Connected on all seven lineout throws after coming on for the final half hour, an extended run in which he went looking for work. Showed his power around the fringes with his eight carries. 7

17. Tamaiti Williams: Showed some nice touches in his 25 minutes on the park, which included the All Blacks’ scrum remaining dominant. 7

18. Fletcher Newell: Like Williams, the Crusaders prop is looking more and more comfortable at this level. Made seven tackles after coming on in the 55th minute. 7

19. Brodie Retallick: Warmed up for next week’s final with a 20-minute burst off the bench at a time the game lost its shape. 6

20. Dalton Papali’i: On for the last 15 mins for Sam Cane. N/R

21. Finlay Christie: On for the final 25 minutes and provided crisp service a week after he didn’t get on the park. Dished the final pass for Jordan’s second try of the night. 7

22. Damian McKenzie: On with 25 to play and was guilty of trying to do a bit too much as the game lost its shape. 6

23. Anton Lienert-Brown: Didn’t have much go his way after replacing Rieko Ioane for the last 20. N/R