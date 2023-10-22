Rugby World Cup: How Dalton Papalii, All Blacks flew under the radar all the way to final

Dalton Papalii is not one of the All Blacks’ many greybeards about to ride off into the sunset, nor is he a particularly pivotal figure in this Rugby World Cup final-bound team, such as “greedy” wing Will Jordan who sniffs out tries like they are tasty delights at a Parisian pâtisserie.

But in the wake of a thundering 44-6 World Cup semifinal victory over Argentina at Stade de France that only the permanently moribund northern media could find fault with (rather than praise a dominant team clearly peaking at the right time, the dullards raked over Angus Gardner’s refereeing like it made a jot of a difference), Papalii proved a poignant voice of a team on the cusp of something very special indeed.

While All Blacks coach Ian Foster and skipper Sam Cane kept their emotions well in check at the post-match press conference, and the All Blacks for some reason decided to roll out mostly their reserves into the post-game mixed zone, Papalii proved a breath of fresh air as he reflected on his quarter of an hour off the pine and a result that puts them on the cusp of becoming just the second team in New Zealand rugby history to win a World Cup away from the cosy confines of Aotearoa.

Thibault Camus/AP Blues brothers Mark Telea and Dalton Papalii celebrate the World Cup semifinal victory over Argentina.

To do that they will have to get through a final against the winner of the South Africa-England semifinal, but it’s not a task you would call beyond them at this point.

“This is the thing you dream of as a kid, to make the final, especially after that first week when we lost to France,” reflected the 31-test 26-year-old, who has settled into his role as principal loose forwards backup. “Growing up as a kid you watch the greats, the Richie McCaws, playing these games, and you think, ‘one day I could be there’. To actually go through all the hard yards, and we’re in this week of weeks, to get it right, to make history, and make ourselves, our families, and New Zealand proud …”

Quite. From where this group was 15 months ago, on the verge of losing their coach, two of his assistants already cut loose, this has been a remarkable turnaround.

“It’s just belief,” said the Aucklander of the rebirth launched by that remarkable victory over the Springboks at Ellis Park. There were still some missteps to come, but that result lit the fuse on a restoration job that will have its genesis next Saturday night at Stade de France.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Dalton Papalii gets a 'well done, son' from his head coach after the dominant semifinal at Stade de France.

“It’s so hard when you have the media and outside noises having an impact,” added Papalii. “But it was a blessing in disguise coming into this World Cup. Other teams like France, England, South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and Wales were the talking points. We adopted that mindset where we were going to fly under the radar. Now look at us – we’re here. But the job is not done and we’ve got one more week for greatness.”

It was then that Papalii really poured on the perspective after an emphatic performance anchored by another standout pack effort, with Richie Mo’unga pulling the strings beautifully, Jordan majestic (the “greedy” reference a joke between pals, by the way) with his hat-trick of tries taking him equal top all-time with Jonah Lomu, Julian Savea and Bryan Habana with eight for the tournament and fellow wing Mark Telea beating a zany 14 defenders in a redemptive display of the highest order.

Oh, and Jordie Barrett nailed another ripper at No 12, named player of the match for a masterful effort on both sides of the ball.

Asked if they had one more big performance in the tank, Papalii said: “I hope so. This is the game you play rugby for. This is the pinnacle, the moment on top of the mountain where everyone wants to be. So many players go their whole careers and don’t get the opportunity to play in this game.

“This is do or die. We’ve been there the last couple of weeks and knew we had to win moment by moment. We know each moment that comes up we’ve got to win – stack those, and you put out a good performance. Next week, this is it.”

Reserve prop Fletcher Newell, meanwhile, was pinching himself after walking off Stade de France with the realisation he was on the verge of playing in a World Cup final.

Midway through last year Newell wasn’t even an All Black (he was called in to join them ahead of the Ellis Park test). At the start of this one the World Cup seemed a million miles away when he sat out Super Rugby to recover from foot surgery.

“Getting called in last year for the Jo’burg test was a huge surprise,” reflected the rising young Cantab. “The last 18 months have been unbelievable. The boys have supported me throughout my growth and have been awesome.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Fletcher Newell has had quite a ride with the All Blacks, all the way to the World Cup final.

And when Newell thinks back to where they were that week he came on board, through until now, he is fit to almost burst with pride.

“There was a little bit of a low point in camp, but everyone stuck tight, everyone believed in each other and knew we could get to this point. Our belief has been crucial. We’ve got unbelievable athletes around the park, an awesome game plan led by our coaches, and everyone has bought in. We’ve taken huge steps in a few areas.”

Giant strides, all the way to a World Cup final.