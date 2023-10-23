Rugby World Cup: All Blacks play game of patience ahead of final in Paris

Jordan's speed is too much for the Pumas as All Blacks win semifinal.

Wading through the back catalogue of adversity, stumbles and recriminations from the past four years could inspire captain Sam Cane and his All Blacks to add a razor edge to their attitude ahead of the World Cup final against South Africa in Paris.

If the All Blacks were to dig over the past to sharpen their mood, a heavy-duty shovel may be required to rummage through the multiple dramas that have arisen in recent seasons.

Whether it was the implications of Covid-19, the 2-1 series loss to Ireland at home or coach Ian Foster almost being sacked, there’s been a lot of reasons to clutch-the-pearls during the long, and sometimes tortuous, journey to get to the final at Stade de France on Sunday morning (NZT).

Now Foster is preparing to sign-off with a famous victory, and give himself the chance to pop two fingers in the direction of NZ Rugby after they told him he wasn't required for next year.

Defence coach Scott McLeod will also be leaving – it's been reported he's on a short list with Eddie Jones and Frans Ludeke for the Japan job – but since beating Argentina 44-6 in the semi last weekend the All Blacks' priority has been to not look in the rearview mirror but focus on being red-hot in the final.

Having eight days to prepare is a massive luxury, and McLeod said they would be mindful of not being over-agressive on the practice field.

Thibault Camus/AP All Blacks Mark Telea and Dalton Papali'i celebrate after the 44-6 win over Argentina in the World Cup semifinal in Paris.

"We are definitely not going to bash each other,'' he said. Fringe players would replicate tactics used by their opponents, while the coaches won't overload their men with too much information.

"We won't be doing any more, or less, theory or anything like that. We are comfortable with our week now, we know how to prepare well and what each day needs to look like.''

Last week the All Blacks brought former All Blacks Richie McCaw and Dan Carter into camp, but Foster may elect to tap into his own staff to build the players' excitement levels in the days ahead.

McLeod spoke of how tricky this can be, when noting the importance of not allowing the team to get too hyped.

"Probably not playing the game too soon,'' McLeod said. "Players will be excited from the start of the week, just making sure we stay in that moment, stay in the day.

"Just get over the content, and our plans. Like I say, just slowly building the excitement throughout the week.''

The All Blacks should have a full quota to choose from for the final, with Foster unlikely to make dramatic changes.

He may switch locks Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock, the latter started against the Pumas, but otherwise is expected to reward those who started in the seven-try victory.

McLeod, who replaced Sir Wayne Smith on the All Blacks coaching staff in mid-2017, has worked with Joe Schmidt in preparing the defensive tactics, with the team leaking just seven tries in six games in the tournament.

The most conceded was the three in the 28-24 win over Ireland in the quarterfinal.

The final would be Whitelock's final test before linking with French club Pau. Having won two World Cups, in 2011 and 2015, he will provide valuable input in the days ahead.

Dane Coles, Brodie Retallick and Aaron Smith also started in the win over Australia in the 2015 final in London, with Beauden Barrett and Cane taking the field in the 64th and 80th minutes.

"Absolutely, there's a handful of them there and they know what it takes,'' McLeod said in reference to the winners from 2015.

"It's not something we have talked about, but I guess it would be ideal to know how to manage the week and the game. How we control ourselves.''