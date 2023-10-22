Rugby World Cup: Record-setting Will Jordan soars and scores for resurgent All Blacks

Will Jordan stands on the precipice of a pair of extraordinary feats at the mountaintop of world rugby. But only one will occupy the thoughts this week of a humble try-scoring superstar who’s fast turning into an ‘Air’ Jordan of this game he plays.

The original Jordan could score a bit in hoops. This All Blacks Jordan can put up the numbers too after a hat-trick in the Rugby World Cup semifinal against Argentina on Saturday (NZT) took him into some pretty special territory indeed. Some rare air, you might say.

Jordan crossed three times in New Zealand’s 44-6 demolition of the Pumas to win through to next weekend’s Rugby World Cup final in Paris, which took his tournament try tally to eight (in five matches). That equals the record haul held jointly by the great Jonah Lomu, Kiwi compatriot Julian Savea and South African flyer Bryan Habana.

It was a hat-trick, too, that showcased the special skillset of the 25-year-old who has now scored 31 tries in 30 tests, and surely has the all-time record of Doug Howlett (49 in 62) in his sights. His first saw him glide over off a beautiful wide pass from Richie Mo’unga, his second was created by the relentlessness of the big men up front and a stock finish and his third was a brilliant piece of chip-and-chase magic.

Themba Hadebe/AP All Blacks wing Will Jordan proved an elusive figure in the World Cup semifinal at Stade de France.

As expected, he took his record-equalling feats in his stride when he, finally, spoke to the media on Saturday in France after drug-testing requirements kept him busy in the aftermath of a game that sent the New Zealanders to their fifth World Cup final.

“It’s pretty humbling,” he said of the mark he can own outright with one more score in the final. “Those guys were all huge legends of the game and really trail-blazed the way to play the game as a winger. It definitely wasn’t something I set out to do, but it’s nice to do that amongst the team going so well.”

Interestingly, Jordan confirmed his favourite player and biggest inspiration was a No 10, and not a wing.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Will Jordan has now scored eight tries at this World Cup, joining some special company to have achieved that feat.

“As a young man Dan Carter was my main idol growing up,” he revealed. “To get to know him a little bit over the last year or so has been pretty cool. From a back-three point of view, guys like Joe Rokocoko, Ben Smith, Jules (Julian Savea), Daggy (Israel Dagg) I have taken a lot from. It’s cool to follow in their footsteps because certainly the wing position over the years for the ABs has been pretty prolific.”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster talked after the game about the growth in Jordan, Mark Telea (who left a remarkable 14 would-be Pumas tacklers in his dust) and fullback Beauden Barrett as a combination, describing Barrett as the “glue” that holds them together.

Assistant coach Scott McLeod highlighted what he felt set Jordan apart from his peers at the top of the game.

“He can see the picture early,” said McLeod of his wing’s principal finishing skill. “He understands where the space is going to be and positions himself really well. Players around him are now starting to read off him as well. They get excited when he gets the ball and he can create something out of nothing, so they get ready for that.”

Adds team-mate and close friend Dalton Papalii: “I’ve never seen someone do so much laptop work. It’s all paying out when he’s on the field, seeing those pictures and playing his style. He’s a hard man to stop. Everyone sees the highlight reels but it’s the work he puts in behind the scenes that puts him in those positions.”

Lewis Joly/AP Will Jordan says records don’t drive him, but he’s humbled to be following in the footsteps of some greats.

“Will’s special,” adds centre Rieko Ioane. “Every time he touches the ball something could happen. He showed his class [against Argentina] and we’ll look to get him over one more time next week.”

Jordan says records don’t drive him – “I’m not one to track numbers” – and what he reviews himself on is support play and reading-the-game scenarios. “It’s more about involvements, and trying to pop up and give us an extra number on attack. It’s always cool to score tries but it is not the main marker I use.”

The ridiculous thing is that, for now, he’s not even playing his best position in the All Blacks, not that Jordan, a fullback with the Crusaders’ is complaining about wearing No 14 on a special run to a World Cup final that seemed an impossible dream not so long ago.

“We’re in a pretty good space,” he says of being just 80 minutes from a fourth global triumph. “You don’t get too far ahead of yourself, but it is nice to have form and confidence behind you. The boys are combining well and we’re happy with where we’re at.”

And his big night in Paris?

“I got drug-tested last night so there was a bit of a process involved with that, which took a bit of gloss off it. But on the bus on the way back, the music committee was on fire, playing some good tunes.

“We certainly took last night to reflect on where we are at. It’s nice to have an extra day to do that and then we’ll really start switching into the English or the Boks.”