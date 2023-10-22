Rugby World Cup: Why Springboks' dour win should have All Blacks on high alert

ANALYSIS: If Ian Foster had a notepad at his elbow to accompany the pottle of popcorn he promised to eat during the England-Springboks stoush, he may have waited until fulltime before he picked up his crayon.

The World Cup semifinal in Paris on Sunday morning (NZT) could have been described as absorbing, and may have pleased the minority who enjoy the sight of big lumps of British and South African beef shifting between rucks or watching the ball flying back and forward as if tied to the end of an invisible pendulum, but World Rugby may not have been so cheerful.

It was a terrible advertisement for the sport.

England never had any interest in entertaining anyone in the wet conditions. They were there to win, not reward those who paid a couple of hundred euros for their tickets at Stade de France.

They lost 16-15. The Springboks weren't much better, lacking ideas and energy after their epic quarterfinal victory against France in the quarterfinal a week earlier.

When Springboks lock RG Snyman scored a try in the 69th minute, converted by Handre Pollard, the script demanded a photo finish.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Faf de Klerk of South Africa celebrates after the team is awarded a penalty during the match against England.

Referee Ben O'Keefe awarded a scrum penalty to the Springboks in the 78th minute, and Pollard did the rest off the tee from 50m, on the angle, to snare the win.

The English fans who had minutes earlier been singing Sweet Chariot stared with horror at the scoreboard. Their team was toast. They weren't so cheerful when they later boarded the train back to the Gare du Nord, either.

Not that the Springboks gave a toss. They've a booked a place in the final against the All Blacks next Sunday morning (NZT), for a re-run of the 1995 final in Johannesburg.

The English players looked shattered when O'Keeffe said it was all over, and the push-and-shove contest between Owen Farrell and Willie le Roux at fulltime at least added spark to the tedious slugfest.

England coach Steve Borthwick gave his players a game plan that was simple, effective and boring. Halfback Alex Mitchell repeatedly pounded box kicks downfield.

Having been written-off as no-hopers before the tournament, England were intent on bludgeoning the Springboks into submission; first five-eighth Farrell, who was often in O'Keeffe's ear, doesn't try to be anything he's not.

He's brave, runs hard, but isn't wired to play what’s in front of him, to process information on the hoof and haze a tackler with dancing feet and swinging hips.

He's got a blue-collar ethic.

As for the Springboks, no wonder their director of rugby Rassie Erasmus appeared fit to pop when his team trailed 15-6 after Farrell kicked a drop goal in the 56th minute.

The Springboks couldn't be accused of lacking desire, and their scrum won several crucial penalties, but their lineout got unpicked on several occasions. A couple of wonky throws added to the confusion. They lost four in total.

Yet, somehow, the Springboks survived.

Coach Jacques Nienaber hooked first five-eighth Manie Libbok in the 31st minute, hoping the more experienced Pollard could settle his team-mates' nerves.

Pollard, though, had problems of his own with the bread-and-butter art of kicking and passing. Crucially, however, he delivered when it mattered.

That, perhaps, is what Foster would have scribbled in his notebook. The Springboks never surrender.

Foster also won't have forgotten the record 35-7 defeat to the Springboks in London on August 26, when the All Blacks were reduced to 14 men because lock Scott Barrett copped a red card.

That contrasted sharply with the grim arm-wrestle in the semi against England. That's what might worry Foster most.

The Springboks can win ugly, or with style. They won't care how they do it. They just want to retain the Webb Ellis Cup.