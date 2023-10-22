Rugby World Cup: Ex-England No 8 Lawrence Dallaglio claims Kiwi referee Ben O'Keeffe 'won South Africa the game'

English hearts were broken by South Africa in the semifinals of the World Cup as Lawrence Dallaglio, the former No 8, accused referee Ben O’Keeffe of handing the Springboks victory with a late penalty decision.

Steve Borthwick’s side led the reigning world champions and No 1-ranked side for 78 minutes at the Stade de France until replacement Handre Pollard, the Leicester fly-half, kicked a marginal-looking scrum penalty to seal South Africa’s win on Sunday (NZ time).

After a mammoth physical effort, England were 15-6 in front for a large portion of the second half, with all points courtesy of Owen Farrell – including one extraordinary 48-metre drop-goal. A try from replacement RG Snyman gave South Africa hope before Pollard’s long-range heroics resulted in a second successive final, next Saturday (Sunday NZ time) against the All Blacks in the same stadium.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ben O'Keefe had a big call to make in the final minutes as South Africa won the Paris semifinal.

The match swung on the Springboks’ superior front-row replacements, with weighty props Ox Nche and Vincent Koch earning four second-half scrum penalties against their counterparts, Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler. Indeed, Pollard’s match-winner came from a collapsed scrum just inside the English half, with O’Keeffe opting to penalise Genge.

“O’Keeffe is going to be the talking point as he’s won them the game – not South Africa,” said Dallaglio on British broadcaster ITV about the referee’s display, a week after the New Zealander was accused of “not being up to the challenge” by French captain Antoine Dupont.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Former England No 8 Lawrence Dallaglio said the Kiwi referee cost England victory.

Steve Borthwick, the England head coach, would not be drawn on the Kiwi’s performance, adding: “Now is not the time to be talking about things like [scrum penalties], it’s the time for overall reflections. I’m not going to do a full analysis of the game now. That’s for later in the week.”

Borthwick hailed England’s showing but admitted his side “fell a little bit short”.

“The whole team’s performance was strong,” said the head coach. “We came here with a plan to win the game and we fell a little bit short – not far, just a little bit. We’re desperately disappointed but the players should be immensely proud of what they’ve done.

“That starting 23, there were seven players aged 25 or under, the most of the semifinalists. South Africa had one. There’ll be lots of things to take forward from this. We put ourselves in a position to beat the world champions. They’re there for a reason.

“I’ll always be proud of these players and I’m proud to be involved with England. I have two young boys at home who will be gutted and I’m sure there will be millions of others. I care about the supporters, the players and English rugby.”

Farrell, the England captain, brushed off the full-time handbags as “nothing, just a misunderstanding” before reiterating Borthwick’s pride.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Handre Pollard booted the Springboks into the World Cup final against the All Blacks.

“I’m sitting here disappointed but unbelievably proud of what this group has done with five months together,” said Farrell. “It’s not all gone our way but to build up to today and ultimately come short against a great team like South Africa, I’m disappointed but proud of what the team has achieved.”

England’s attention turns to Argentina on Friday (Saturday NZ time) in the bronze final before South Africa hope to become just the second team in history to retain the Webb Ellis Cup – but Jacques Nienaber admitted they must improve before returning to the Stade de France next Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

“I must start with paying a lot of credit to England,” said the Springboks’ head coach. “I thought they were outstanding on the night. They had a very good tactical plan and they put us under a lot of pressure. We’ll go and have a look at that in case New Zealand use the same tactic because it took us some time to get to grips with it – but they refused to give up and I’m very proud of that.”