Rugby World Cup: England's Tom Curry accuses South Africa's Bongi Mbonambi of racial slur

An alleged racial slur from South African hooker Bongi Mbonambi directed at England flanker Tom Curry hovers over the Springboks as they start preparations for next weekend’s World Cup final against the All Blacks.

The incident took place during South Africa’s last-gasp 16-15 victory over England in a tense semifnal at Stade de France on Saturday night (Sunday NZT).

It was clearly audible on the referee’s microphone, which beams out to media via the Ref Talk service, that Curry told New Zealand official Ben O’Keeffe that Mbonambi called him a “white c***” during the Springboks’ victory that was sealed by a 78th-minute, 50-metre penalty by replacement flyhalf Handre Pollard.

The complaint, which has been widely reported on by the UK media, occurred just before the half-hour mark of a willing contest with England leading 9-3. Curry approached the Kiwi official and can be clearly heard asking, “Sir, Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c***, what do I do?”

O’Keeffe tells the England player: “Nothing please.” He then adds: “I will be on it.” No action was taken against Mbonambi during the match, though there was also no audible evidence of Mbonambi’s alleged abusive comment.

After the final whistle, amid some testy moments between players from both camps, Mbonambi appeared to refuse to shake Curry’s hand.

Gallo Images/Getty Images South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi is alleged to have directed a racial slur at England loose forward Tom Curry.

Following the game the Sale Sharks openside was asked in the media mixed zone if Mbonambi said something he should not have. Curry told reporters, “yeah”, but then refused to elaborate. “It does not need to be talked about,” he said. “I’m not talking about it now.”

World Rugby told reporters in Paris they were unable to comment on the allegations on Sunday while the citing window remained open. That period ends 36 hours after the final whistle, while England can make a complaint during that time if they desire. Reports indicate the RFU would prefer any action come from the global body.

South Africa forwards coach Deon Davids appeared unaware of the incident on a zoom call with the media on Sunday morning when he was asked if it had been discussed in the camp.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Boks captain Siya Kolisi clashes with England’s Tom Curry during their World Cup semifinal in Paris.

“I’m not aware of any comment. It was never discussed,” Davids said. “I’m not sure what the comment was or whether it was said. I don’t know.”

England coach Steve Borthwick also did not want to go there in his Sunday media briefing in Paris. “I am not going to comment on anything regarding that incident," he said.

The situation hovers over the Boks like a dark cloud ahead of a hugely anticipated final between the great southern rivals. Mbonambi is the only specialist hooker in their squad and any potential suspension would severely impact their chances against the All Blacks. Converted forwards Dean Fourie and Marco van Staden have been providing the hooker backup through the tournament after the South Africans lost frontline No 2 Malcolm Marx to injury early in the event.

In the event of any ban for misconduct the South Africans would be unable to call up a replacement hooker.

An SA Rugby spokesperson told reporters: “We are aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously, and are reviewing the available evidence. We will engage with Bongi if anything is found to substantiate the claim.”

South Africa and New Zealand are both three-time winners of the Rugby World Cup and bidding to become the first nation to claim a fourth championship. They have met once before in a final of the global tournament, with the Boks shading the All Blacks in extra time in Johannesburg in 1995.