Rugby World Cup: How to watch the All Blacks vs South Africa final

South Africa’s Andre Esterhuizen is tackled by All Black Richie Mo'unga at London’s Twickenham Stadium in August.

It’s the dream final, at least unless you’re French or Irish.

The All Blacks and Springboks will clash in Sunday morning’s (NZT) World Cup final in Paris, the day after Argentina and England fight it out for bronze.

THE FINAL

All Blacks v South Africa

When: Sunday, 8am; Where: Stade de France, Paris; Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Sport 1 and Sky Open from 6:45am.

Could you ask for a better finale to the global tournament?

Surely not when we’ve got a decider between a couple of three-times champions, a rematch of the 1995 final, and a final featuring the biggest rivalry in the sport.

And, yes, to think All Blacks coach Ian Foster is 80 minutes away from going out with a bang a little over a year since he barely staved off being sacked.

On the other side of the ledger, the Springboks, who have faced each of the other five-top teams in the world en route to the final, are attempting to join the All Blacks (2011 and 2015) as the second side to win back-to-back tournaments.

Buckle up.

TEAMS

All Blacks: TBC

South Africa: TBC

David Rogers/Getty Images Ben Earl of England celebrates with team mates after winning a penalty during his team’s World Cup opening win against the Pumas in Marseille last month.

TAB ODDS

All Blacks $1.67 South Africa $2.10

OFFICIALS

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant referees: TBC

Television match official: TBC

HISTORY

Played 105, All Blacks 62 wins, South Africa 39 wins, 4 draws

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

Argentina v England

When: Saturday, 8am; Where: Stade de France, Paris; Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Sport 1 and Sky Open from 6:45am.

It’s the match nobody wants to play in, the one All Blacks hooker Dane Coles last week called “s...”.

But somebody has got to go home with bronze medals around their necks on Saturday morning, something Argentina did in 2007 – their best finish at a World Cup.

As for 2003 champions England, they have never played in the fixture many believe is a waste of time.

Those who watched England overcome a red card and beat Argentina 27-10 to open their campaign in Marseille last month are unlikely to be enthused by the match-up.

England generated all 27 points through pivot George Ford, who slotted six penalties and three drop goals in a dour affair.

TEAMS

Argentina: TBC

England: TBC

TAB ODDS

England $1.35 Argentina $3

OFFICIALS

Referee: TBC

Assistant referees: TBC

Television match official: TBC

HISTORY

Played 26, England 20 wins, Argentina 5 wins, 1 draw