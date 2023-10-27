Rugby World Cup: 'It's a response' – All Blacks upsize bench unit for final against Springboks

The All Blacks team to play South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final in Paris on Sunday (NZT).

Rugby World Cup final: All Blacks v Springboks. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Sunday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.30am.

Ian Foster admits his rejigged All Blacks bench for the Rugby World Cup final against the Springboks is a “tactical response” to the late-game impact on its way from South Africa’s highly-touted ‘Bomb Squad’.

The All Blacks team announced for the final has seen Foster make just the one anticipated change to his starting XV (Brodie Retallick back at lock for Sam Whitelock) but bring in a pair power front-rowers in hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho and tighthead prop Nepo Laulala to add size and scrum strength to the bench unit, anticipating what’s coming when the 7-1 Boks’ Bomb Squad hits the pitch over the second half of the deciding match.

Taukei’aho gets the nod ahead of departing veteran Dane Coles who played off the bench in the quarterfinal against Ireland but has missed out the last two rounds, while Laulala slots in for Fletcher Newell who has been the impact tighthead over the knockout games.

Christophe Ena/AP All Blacks coach Ian Foster will have plans to counter the renowned ‘Bomb Squad’ of the Boks in the final.

The South African bench group got their team out of a tight spot in the semifinal against England where they trailed 15-6 late into the match. The power scrummaging of loosehead Ox Nche, in particular, was considered integral to the comeback that saw them scrape out a 15-6 victory, while replacement lock RG Snyman powered over for the crucial try that got them back in the contest. This week they have gone for a 7-1 forwards-backs split, and clearly intend to take the All Blacks on up front over the second half of what is anticipated to be a tight contest.

“It’s certainly a response,” Foster told Stuff at a packed news conference at their Paris Country Club HQ on Thursday evening (early Friday NZT). “Not so much a response to the power [coming], more the techniques we think we’re going to have to deal with.

“Nepo is a very strong scrummager, very experienced. He’s trained so well. He was disappointed probably he didn’t play the last two games but this is a great occasion for him.

“Alongside Samisoni, with the likes of Sam Whitelock on the bench, we’ve really got a lot of confidence in that group coming on.”

Nche has been hailed since the England semi as “the most destructive loosehead in the world” after his scrum heroics, and clearly the All Blacks are anticipating his influence.

Earlier this week backup All Blacks loose forward Dalton Papalii spoke about the team’s response to the Boks’ Bomb Squad by tagging their own backup brigade ‘Easy Company’ after the group of heroes in the Steven Spielberg war series Band of Brothers. “We want to go and finish the job and be in the trenches,” quipped the Aucklander.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Kwagga Smith and RG Snyman both came off the bench to make a big impact in the semifinal against England.

Foster has stuck to his established starting group for the final, which sees him restore his preferred second-row combination of Retallick and Scott Barrett who started against Ireland in the quarterfinal. The 152-test Whitelock, the first player to appear in three World Cup finals, drops back to the bench after starting the semifinal against Argentina.

The feel is that veteran Whitelock off the bench has been his most effective use of his outstanding second-row trio, with the veteran lock coming on and making the match-winning play late in the thriller against Ireland.

First five Richie Mo'unga also takes his spot outside Aaron Smith, despite unverified rumours circulating of him picking up an injury. Foster was clearly amused by those suggestions and confirmed his No 10 was fit and ready to fire.

“I don’t know where that came from – he’s good,” said Foster of reports Mo’unga had been hurt. “Tens are key in big games, always are. We like to take the pressure off one person by the people in front of them doing a really good job, by our 9 giving great service and having great communication from t heoutside.

Christophe Ena/AP Richie Mo'unga, in action in the semifinal against Argentina, is fit and ready to play in the final.

“Richie’’s in a great spot, he’s leading the team well from that 10 jersey and he’s got a smile on his face, and he is uninjured.”

Foster went with Dane Coles as backup hooker against Ireland, but reverted to Taukei’aho against Argentina, while Tamaiti Williams and Fletcher Newell were the impact props off the bench in both previous knockout matches.

He clearly sees Laulala as a more effective late-game counter to the scrum power of Nche which won the Boks the crucial late penalty that sealed the deal against England.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Will it be Samisoni Taukei'aho or veteran Dane Coles at bckup hooker for the World Cup final?

All Blacks captain Sam Cane said the team was in a good place as they balanced excitement around the occasion with the purpose they would need to perform at the level required.

“A lot of it comes down to our preparation,” said Cane. “We’ve got a lot of experience in this squad. We’ve built how we want to play and we’re really clear on strategy and in a good place. With that comes confidence. There will certainly be a high level of emotion to start the game, but we’re in a good spot and we have to go out there and trust ourselves to play good footy.”

Asked if the effort put in against Ireland would be good enough to lift the cup, Cane smiled.

“We’re going to have to be better. We’re going to have to be at our very best. Our mindset is we’re going to have to put out our best performance all year. If we do that we’ll give ourselves a good shot.”

All Blacks team for World Cup final: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt). Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Dalton Papalii, Fin Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.