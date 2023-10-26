Rugby World Cup: Ardie Savea, Ian Foster shortlisted for World Rugby's chief awards

New Zealand's Ardie Savea is one of four players short-listed for rugby’s international player of the year award.

Inspirational No 8 Ardie Savea has been rewarded for a standout season for the All Blacks by being short-listed for rugby’s prestigious international player of the year award to be dished out at a glitzy dinner in Paris on Sunday night.

Savea has been named among four finalists for the top men’s prize, alongside France star Antoine Dupont, Ireland’s New Zealand-born midfielder Bundee Aki and South Africa’s standout lock Eben Etzebeth.

All Blacks boss Ian Foster has also been shortlisted for the coach of the year award, along with Fiji’s Simon Raiwalui, Ireland’s Andy Farrell and Springboks mentor Jacques Nienaber.

Two young All Blacks, prop Tamaiti Williams and wing Mark Telea, are also among the four finalists for breakthrough player of the year, alongside South Africa playmaker Manie Libbok and exciting French wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Savea has to be a real chance to lift the top men’s prize off the back of a string of inspirational performances for the All Blacks, culminating in a memorable World Cup campaign all the way to the final.

The bruising No 8 has been instrumental in New Zealand’s turnaround in France since dropping their opener against France, and was a crucial figure in both their tight quarterfinal victory over Ireland (where he carried for 46 metres and put in 15 tackles) and the runaway 44-6 semifinal romp against Argentina (he led the All Blacks in ball-carries and tackles).

Powerful ball-runner Aki had a brilliant World Cup with Ireland, and crossed for five tries, France captain Dupont has been an influential figure for Les Bleus all year and Etzebeth has been right at the heart of the Boks’ charge to the final with a pair of one-point victories in the knockout rounds.

Christophe Ena/AP All Blacks boss Ian Foster is among four finalists for coach of the year at the World Rugby awards.

Foster must also be a strong chance in the coach of the year category after turning the All Blacks around off a problematic 2022 campaign that saw them suffer four defeats and a draw, and a record loss just prior to the World Cup. They have won five straight matches in France and appear to have peaked perfectly to give them a realistic shot at a fourth global crown.

Foster’s chief rival might be Boks opposite Jacques Nienaber who has guided the South Africans through a perilous path to the final in France, where they make their second straight appearance, while Fiji’s Simon Raiwalui also has merit after taking the island nation to the RWC quarterfinals.

The awards will be dished out at a banquet in Paris on Sunday night. The World Cup final is at Stade de France on Saturday night with the All Blacks and Springboks meeting for just the second time in the showpiece encounter.

World Rugby awards finalists:

Men's XVs player of year: Bundee Aki (Ireland), Antoine Dupont (France), Eben Etzebeth (South Africa), Ardie Savea (New Zealand).

Coach of year: Andy Farrell (Ireland), Ian Foster (New Zealand), Simon Raiwalui (Fiji), Jacques Nienaber (South Africa).

Men's XVs breakthrough player: Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France), Manie Libbok (South Africa), Mark Tele'a (New Zealand), Tamaiti Williams (New Zealand).

Men's try of year: Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland, v England on 4 February), Damian Penaud (France, v Ireland on 11 February), Hugo Keenan (Ireland, France on 11 February), Vinaya Habosi (Fiji, v Georgia on 1 October).

Women’s sevens: Michaela Blyde (New Zealand), Maddison Levi (Australia), Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand), Reapi Ulunisau (Fiji). Men’s sevens: Leroy Carter (New Zealand), Rodrigo Isgro (Argentina), Marcos Moneta (Argentina), Akuila Rokolisoa (New Zealand).

Also being awarded on Sunday: Vernon Pugh award for distinguished service; special merit award; rugby for all award; referee of year; men’s XVs dream team.

Categories awarded following WXV: Women's XVs player of year; breakthrough player; try of year; women’s XVs dream team.