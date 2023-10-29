Rugby World Cup: How will incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson build team in 2024?

Will Jordan’s vision, speed and courage are likely to result in him starting at fullback for the All Blacks next year.

ANALYSIS: The stars are aligning for Will Jordan to have No 15 pinned next to his name when the first All Blacks team is named in 2024.

With fullback Beaden Barrett set to join Japanese club Toyota Verblitz, along with halfback Aaron Smith, the selection door is swinging open for Jordan, the leading try-scorer at the World Cup before the final against the Springboks, to shift from the right wing under new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

Robertson, in his capacity as Crusaders coach, preferred to maximise Jordan's wide array of attacking skills at fullback in Super Rugby since 2021, but his selection policy conflicted with that of current All Blacks coach Ian Foster, who has preferred Jordan on the right wing since playing the first of his 30 tests against the Wallabies in 2020.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson celebrates in the coaching box after the win over the Chiefs at FMG Stadium in Hamilton on June 24.

Although Jordan's output has been prolific during Foster's reign, before the final in Paris on Sunday morning (NZT) he had scored 31 tries in 30 tests, it's difficult to see Robertson not ordering him to make the switch.

Foster preferred test centurion Barrett as his first-pick during the World Cup, valuing his on-field communication skills and leadership.

Jordan has started just one test at fullback, against the Wallabies in Dunedin on August 5.

He has often been diplomatic on the subject of whether he prefers fullback or wing, saying he will go where he's told, but former All Blacks first-five Dan Carter, made a point of stating that Jordan was likely to wear No 15 in the future.

"He's a special talent,'' Carter told the Rugby World Cup podcast. "He will probably end up at fullback at some stage.

"That is his preferred position. He has this amazing ability to read the game.''

Jordan isn't the only candidate who can operate at fullback at international level.

Shaun Stevenson, who played his one and only test to date on the right wing against the Aussies in Dunedin this year, offered immense value at No 15 for the Chiefs under respected coach Clayton McMillan.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson provides options at fullback and wing.

Robertson, however, could prefer to consider Stevenson, who has re-signed with NZ Rugby and the Chiefs despite interest from NRL Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett, as one of his wings.

Stevenson, who may have been encouraged to refresh his contract in the knowledge that Leicester Fainga'anuku, who can play on either edge, will play in France for the next 18 months. Emoni Narawa, who was forced out of the World Cup squad because of injury, is another option.

Another Chiefs representative, Damian McKenzie, has played test rugby at fullback, but with first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga having signed a three-year contract in Japan, Robertson is likely to lean on McKenzie being his playmaker.

Robertson won't lack reasons to reward Jordan with starts at the back.

David Rogers/Getty Images Damian McKenzie could be the starting No 10 when the All Blacks are coached by Scott Robertson.

Having built a deep understanding of how to get the best out of Jordan in Super Rugby, Robertson could use him to take the All Blacks' attack up a notch.

Jordan isn't afraid when high balls are lobbed his way, and if he secures possession, he can torture the defence with his long strides into vacant real estate.

Blues utility Stephen Perofeta can also cover first-five and fullback, and the Hurricanes Ruben Love may push for a place in Robertson's squad.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Shannon Frizell will play in Japan after the World Cup.

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan, who will also be on Robertson's staff in the new era, has already expressed frustration that blindside flanker Shannon Frizell is leaving for Japan.

That is one position that proved problematic throughout Foster's four-year reign.

Ryan hopes Frizell returns to New Zealand at some point, but in the interim, he and Robertson are going to have find themselves another No 6.

Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson, both in the World Cup squad, can fill that role, as can Cullen Grace, who was developed by Robertson at the Crusaders but has been hampered by injury in recent seasons.

Openside flanker Dalton Papali'i is also capable of making the switch.

Locks Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick are departing for France and Japan, hooker Dane Coles is retiring, and tighthead prop Nepo Laulala is bound for France.

Although the absence of Whitelock, Retallick, Coles, Barrett and Smith will take the heart out of the leadership group, Robertson shouldn't feel marooned.

There's enough talent emerging to cover those positions, with Scott Barrett, appointed captain of the Crusaders when Sam Whitelock played in Japan in 2020, now the best lock in New Zealand.

No 8 Ardie Savea will skip Super Rugby to play in Japan but return for the international window.

Robertson will think deeply about who will captain his team.

Aware that openside flanker Sam Cane is popular among his peers, they spoke highly of him throughout the World Cup, Robertson will be cautious about disrupting the team dynamics of and upsetting established players.

Robertson may also want to rebuild the bridges between the All Blacks and NZ Rugby.

The All Blacks' siege mentality during the World Cup helped fuel their desire to send Foster out on a high, but the relationship with NZ Rugby demands attention.

The Foster stay-or-go saga last year, and the Silver Lake dispute with the Players' Association, opened up wounds that have yet to fully heal.

Possible All Blacks starting team in 2024: Will Jordan, Shaun Stevenson, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Ethan Blackadder, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa'i, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.