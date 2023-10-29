New Zealand Rugby were bang on not to wait until after the World Cup to appoint new coach

Scott Robertson will take charge of the All Blacks after the Rugby World Cup in France, replacing Ian Foster.

Robert van Royen is a Stuff rugby writer

OPINION: It’s not something often said of New Zealand Rugby (NZR), but the governing body got it bang on.

More specifically, they nailed it by going early and appointing Scott Robertson the next All Blacks coach in March.

Sound familiar? Yes, we’re here again because departing head coach Ian Foster is on the brink of signing off with a World Cup title that seemed rather unlikely not so long ago.

That, unsurprisingly, has prompted NZR’s decision to not wait until after the World Cup to address the head coaching position to resurface.

However, should Foster guide the All Blacks past South Africa and be holding aloft the Webb Ellis Cup in Paris on Sunday morning (NZT), it changes nothing.

Sure, it would be a superb way to sign off after a tumultuous tenure, which included him barely surviving the sack during last year’s Rugby Championship.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Scott Robertson will start as All Blacks coach on Wednesday.

In fact, regardless of what happens at Stade de France in the decider, Foster deserves all the kudos in the world for getting off the deck and engineering this swing.

It’s also fair to wonder what NZR’s decision makers and incoming coach Robertson are thinking ahead of the final, which will be played three days before the latter officially takes over.

But the point is a record fourth World Cup title wouldn’t necessarily mean it would be wise to stick with the same old set up for another four years, whilst simultaneously allowing someone who has done nothing but win Super Rugby crowns with the Crusaders to head offshore.

You know what they say about change, and the man they call Razor will only freshen up the All Blacks when ongoing evolution is a must.

Stuff conducted a poll this week, asking whether NZR was right to appoint Robertson as Foster’s replacement before the World Cup.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster is one win away from departing with a World Cup crown.

Almost 35,000 people responded, with 63% agreeing it was the best call for the next World Cup cycle. The other 37% believed NZR should have held off to see how Foster fared in France.

Shortly after Robertson signed a four-year deal on March 21, a Stuff poll asking whether Robertson was the right man for the job attracted almost 18,000 votes. It was a popular decision, with 82% pleased with the call.

Foster, of course, had urged NZR to delay a decision until after the World Cup, claiming the uncertainty was a distraction for players and staff.

It’s worth pointing out Foster could have reapplied for his job after NZR invited applications for the job on March 1.

However, he instead released a statement, saying he disagreed with the decision to go early and would not be putting his name forward.

To be fair, given the All Blacks were coming off a poor 2022 season, one which included a historic home series defeat to Ireland, Foster would have known he was up against it.

So that was that. Foster, the quickest (26 tests) All Blacks coach to lose eight tests, 69 fewer than Sir Steve Hansen, would soon be out the door and replaced by Robertson, who would almost certainly be coaching in Ireland or Scotland had NZR mucked about until after the World Cup.

All that remains to be seen is whether Foster, who will carry a shoddy 71% win ratio (32 from 45 tests) into the final, can go out with a bang.

If so, given some of the recent noise, you have to wonder if the many stains from his time in charge will be forgiven and/or forgotten.