'It was a rocky period': All Black Jordie Barrett braces for Rugby World Cup final against Springboks

Jordie Barrett wants to send All Blacks coach Ian Foster out a winner after the World Cup final in Paris.

Rugby World Cup final: All Blacks v Springboks. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Sunday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.15am.

Having been raised on a dairy farm in Taranaki, Jordie Barrett knows no-one is going to do the hard yakka for you.

Early rises, dealing with grumpy cattle, marching through mud and coping with pressure, financial or political, are a reality for the people who work the land.

AARON WOOD/STUFF The All Blacks team to play South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final in Paris on Sunday (NZT).

Professional rugby drew Barrett away from his family's farm, but he's proving adept at coping with stress in one of the most difficult positions on a rugby field after successfully transferring to second five-eighth for the All Blacks.

Although he got a taste of playing in the No 12 jersey last season, coach Ian Foster didn't start playing Barrett there on a fulltime basis until this year and, now, with the benefit of hindsight he probably wishes he had made the decision earlier.

Barrett is the man who defence coach Scott McLeod liaises with when discussing tactics, and it was Barrett who got the man of the match award for his timing and aggression when he made 17 tackles during the 44-6 win over Argentina in the World Cup semifinal in Paris last weekend.

Now, ahead of the final against the Springboks at Stade de France on Sunday morning (NZT), Barrett and midfield partner Rieko Ioane will be faced with the job of tempering the skills of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel.

Springboks midfielders De Allende and Kriel are likely to push-up quickly and rush towards the outside shoulders of the Kiwis to cut off passes to their wings.

What Barrett needs to do is give the Boks a taste of their own medicine.

Given his stature, he stands 1.96m and weighs 95kg, Barrett at full speed can be an impressive sight, and when he gets his timing right in the tackle he causes confusion and uncertainty in the opposition.

Pavel Golovkin/AP Jordie Barrett greets fans after the win over Argentina.

Barrett's strength and determination also saved the All Blacks in the quarterfinal against Ireland, when he prevented Ronan Kelleher from scoring a try at the death.

He has used his time wisely at the plush Paris Country Club this week, asking team-mates who have played in a World Cup final what to expect when the game begins in front of around 80,000 people.

What will also motivate the players, is the opportunity to send coach Ian Foster off with photos of himself celebrating with Webb Ellis Cup; this is Foster's last stand, with Scott Robertson to replace him next year.

"It's been great to see the players put some performances out there that reflect his coaching ability,'' Barrett, 26, said.

"There is no mistaking that we are under a lot of pressure, players and coaches.''

Last year, when Foster came close to being sacked by NZ Rugby, the players rallied around him.’’

"It was a rocky period, but we are reaping the rewards now and we have a big challenge again,'' Barrett added.

The Springboks thumped the All Blacks 35-7 when they last met, in London in late August, and Barrett won't recall the intercept pass he threw to Kurt-Lee Arendse from deep inside his own half with any fondness.

Barrett's error summed up the All Blacks performance at Twickenham; they were out of sync and at one point reduced to 13 men because Scott Barrett had been red carded and captain Sam Cane had been yellow carded.

"We haven't referenced the game at Twickenham,'' Barrett said.

"We have understood this is a completely different assignment, a massive challenge. A Springboks team with a seven-one split in a World Cup final. We haven't fallen back on that week and it is not going to be an emotional response. It's a completely different challenge.