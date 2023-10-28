Rugby World Cup: All Black Will Jordan's date with destiny in World Cup final

All Blacks wing Will Jordan has been one of the team’s best performers at the World Cup in France.

Rugby World Cup final: All Blacks v Springboks. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Sunday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.15am.

Ian Foster may have nudged Will Jordan in the ribs, pointed at the brutalist structure of Parc de Princes, and told him that was a battleground where many past All Blacks had leaked blood into the soil.

Then, having delivered his history lesson, All Blacks coach Foster and Jordan would have climbed out of their vehicle and walked into Roland Garros.

It was at the famous tennis venue, a two minute drive from Parc de Princes, where the All Blacks completed their final press conference ahead of the World Cup final against the Springboks at Stade de France in Paris on Sunday morning (NZT).

Foster spoke of honouring past All Blacks, and their legacy, as well as the team's desire to make their supporters and families proud.

The majority of All Blacks teams that played at Parc de Princes, before tests in Paris were switched to Stade de France, did so as amateurs, the pride of wearing the black jersey a key driver.

Playing in an era before multiple TV camera angles poked into every dark ruck and scrum was to accept risk, and the All Blacks had their share of adventures in France before the pay-for-play days.

The sight of French forwards with self-inflicted cuts on their heads, a result of butting walls, and scraping their knuckles on rough concrete ceilings, would greet the wide-eyed All Blacks before those games.

Wing Jordan, 25, plays in an era where such antics no longer exist.

Lewis Joly/AP Will Jordan has scored 31 tries in 30 tests.

Although born after the sport turned professional in late 1995, which coincided with the All Blacks playing their last game at Parc des Princes, a 37-15 win over Les Bleus that featured a cracking try by the late Jonah Lomu, Jordan has been made aware of history.

He also spoke of the team rediscovering their mojo after three consecutive defeats last year resulted in team sheltering from the arrows that arrived from all directions.

"There was some pretty tough times, particularly in 2022, when things went a bit astray but we have definitely come out of the fire,’' Jordan said.

The flames were licking the feet of coach Ian Foster when he was almost sacked by NZ Rugby, but after everything that has unfolded this year, that seems a lifetime ago.

Jordan has been instrumental in helping the All Blacks shrug off the underdog tag at the World Cup, with his ability to sniff out tries, and now the All Blacks are on the cusp of sending Foster, who will be replaced by Scott Robertson next year, out as a winner.

Jordan, having scored 31 tries in 30 tests, has the men's World Cup individual tournament scoring record in his sights.

Consistency, he stated, had helped the team get to the final after the loss to France in the World Cup opener in Paris on September 9.

"We put together back-to-back performances, which was probably what was missing before,'' Jordan stated.

"That is the challenge for us, to go three games in a row. That will be the hallmark of where we are at. It was a challenging period, but it has held us in good stead to where we want to be now.''

Foster, meanwhile, said the support from New Zealanders had been "quite overwhelming''.

"We are generally a conservative bunch, we tend to be a bit cynical at times. We show our love and support by criticising, and yet it's swung around a little bit,'' Foster said.

"And suddenly there's a lot of excitement from our country.''