Rugby World Cup: 'I want to be part of history' – Richie Mo'unga's driving focus for final

Rugby World Cup final: All Blacks v Springboks. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Sunday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.15am.

Richie Mo’unga hasn’t given one thought to the minor fact that this Rugby World Cup final against the Springboks will be his last act as an All Black. The mercurial No 10 has just been too busy preparing for what’s coming his way to let peripheral emotions cloud his mindset.

That’s been a constant theme in the New Zealand camp this week. Apart from acknowledgement of a few tears flowing at a Monday presentation from senior players who reflected to team-mates on their time in the group, there has been a steely resolve and a singular focus on the task at hand.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Richie Mo'unga has come to the end of his run with the All Blacks, and is rapt to bow out on the biggest stage.

The fact that Mo’unga, along with Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith, Dane Coles – who is sitting this one out – maybe Beauden Barrett (who still hopes to return from a one-season stint in Japan, but has nothing on paper yet) and Nepo Laulala are all heading offshore, and likely into international retirement, has been a factor the All Blacks have largely sidestepped this week.

Mo’unga, who contrary to bizarre rumours doing the rounds is fit and healthy, is heading to Japan after this to continue his career (he has signed a three-year deal with the Toshiba Brave Lupus). But he has thrust that reality to one side this week, for the simple reason that he really has had no choice.

“A lot of my energy and all my thoughts have just been on Saturday and preparing for the best Springboks side we’ll face,” he said at the game-eve press conference in Paris. “That’s about getting into my book. I also had a really good day off with the boys, understanding it’s our last.

“The start of the week was just about putting everything into this week, and leaving no stone unturned. Where the mind goes, the body will follow, so for me it’s about preparing mentally just as much as physically.”

Christophe Ena/AP New Zealand's Richie Mo'unga carries hard in the semifinal victory over Argentina at Stade de France.

Mo’unga was asked about the privilege of having such a magnificent occasion – both the All Blacks and Boks are chasing their fourth world crowns – to mark the end of a collection of pretty special careers. It also shapes as an intriguing final given the participants’ contrasting styles and rugby DNA.

“We haven’t really touched on those leaving, or the last of anything,” he replied. “It’s all been about how can we influence the outcome of this game. Everyone is in a different chapter of their journeys, and for me this is a way to make history. I want to be a part of history. I want to bring the World Cup home.

“Whatever happens after that, I don’t really care. At this stage all my focus and energy is on Saturday night. We’ll touch in good time on the players leaving, but Saturday night 9 o’clock is where it’s at.”

In many ways it's a shame Mo’unga departs now, at 29, about to play his 56th test, when he still appears to have so much to give. He has found a beautiful rhythm at this World Cup and has been more ‘Crusaders Richie’ than possibly any time of his international career. He certainly appears set to leave at the top of his game.

“When I look back I will appreciate the friendships I've made on this tour,” he said. “People only see the game on Saturday. The connections and bonds we share, great laughs ... it's like being on camp sometimes with your friends. The pranks, the joking around, the coffees, the feeds, the kava. That stuff energises me and is a huge reason I want to try so hard for the person next to me.

“I’ll miss those connections and I’ll remember those most, and hopefully looking back on Saturday it will be the game of my life and something I view as the biggest achievement of my rugby career.”

He was asked about the journey back from the precipice of six defeats in eight tests over 2021-22, of the record loss to the Boks at Twickenham just before the World Cup, and then the tournament-opening setback against France. Of being part of a group, at various stages, written off by the critics.

“It’s been some journey,” he reflected. “I’ve just been motivated to fill this black jersey, and to see the potential of this team. It’s a big part of what makes this team tick and what makes us play the footy we want to play at a high quality for 80 minutes.

“The off-field stuff has created that bond on the field too. Through all that we’ll look back and smile on what a journey it’s been, and it’s all come down to this last game. There are nerves around how daunting it can be, but we’re also really excited to give it a crack and make ourselves proud.”

What an occasion they have in front of them. The ultimate farewell. Seize the moment, and it will be a night they will never forget.