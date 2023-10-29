Rugby World Cup: Swag of departing legends set to leave big hole in All Blacks stock

Veteran lock Sam Whitelock steps away from the All Blacks with all sorts of records for longevity and excellence.

Rugby World Cup final: All Blacks v Springboks. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Sunday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.15am.

There’s been a running gag at this Rugby World in France around stony Sam Whitelock and his propensity for milestones. Pretty much every game he’s run out, he’s ticked off one special mark or another, and Sunday’s final against South Africa was no exception.

The 35-year-old lock not only extended his record as the most capped All Black of all time, with his 153rd, and final, test appearance as a key impact man off the bench, but he also added to his mark for the most World Cup appearances – now 26 – and became the first player to appear in three World Cup finals (also 2011 and ‘15). A victory to wrap up a fourth global crown for the New Zealanders would also have seen him become the first player in history to grab a trio of winner’s medals.

It is some end to some test rugby career for the great second row who has even made an excellent fist of his shift to a bench role. For those who know him, they would realise he has been uncomfortable with pretty much every second of attention he has had – and there was plenty when his shift off the pine in the quarterfinal against Ireland turned into a match-winning one. Whitelock is the ultimate team man and hates being singled out for accolades, so in many ways this campaign in France has been a walking nightmare for him.

Yet also a dream end to a magnificent career, with the All Blacks almost magically morphing into the team everyone realised was lurking within, but despaired whether it was ever going to surface under Ian Foster. To his credit, the coach has cajoled a peak out of his men in the nick of time and their run to the final, after dropping their opening pool encounter to France, has been impressive.

A sidelight to the All Blacks’ eye-catching charge to the championship game in France, where they outlasted world No 1 Ireland 28-24 in an epic quarterfinal to snap their opponents’ 17-test win streak, and then breezed past Argentina 44-6 to earn a second final matchup against the defending champion South Africans, has been the farewell factor.

Whitelock is not the only All Blacks great stepping away from the team after the final. Fellow centurions, lock Brodie Retallick, halfback Aaron Smith and, possibly, fullback Beauden Barrett, are all also heading to Japan and likely ending their international careers (there is a possibility Barrett, on a one-season deal, could return, depending on future negotiations). Hooker Dane Coles is also retiring, while meteoric No 10 Richie Mo’unga (Japan) and scrum powerhouse Nepo Laulala (France) are also moving on.

Christophe Ena/AP Aaron Smith and Richie Mo'unga celebrate the All Blacks’ passage to the World Cup final in their farewell campaigns.

If you throw in the fact that starting No 6 Shannon Frizell is also heading to Japan and rising young backline utility Leicester Fainga’anuku to France, that’s nine World Cup squad members about to let the exit door hit them on the backsides on the way out, and a decent hole to fill for incoming coach Scott Robertson

Deep down the All Blacks are desperate to send all their departing greats out on a high note, though they’ve steadfastly avoided letting it become a theme of their campaign. Right up until the days before the final, head coach Ian Foster was deftly sidestepping it as a factor. “We know it’s the last game for some pretty iconic players, but quite frankly we don’t want to talk too much about that,” he said after naming his lineup. “There will be time [for that] afterwards. The occasion in front of us is so exciting we don’t want to waste a day of that thinking about post-game.”

Still it’s some group of influencers they’re losing. Whitelock and Retallick have been world-class locks for almost the entirety of their careers and now hold the record for most appearances in test rugby by a duo. Between them they tick pretty much every box you could want from a pair of second-rowers and their excellence has been only matched by their longevity.

Smith has been a fabulous servant as the slickest passing halfback in the international game and has seen off a succession of challengers to his spot over the years to finish his career as he started – the top No 9 in the New Zealand game. He has also morphed into an important senior figure in the group, with his role leading the haka one which carries significant mana.

Coles has had his challenges with injuries over the latter years of his career, but in his prime was the best hooker in the game, and a player who rewrote the parameters of his position, while Barrett and Mo’unga have been the two principal playmakers of the New Zealand game since 2015. They leave some boots to fill, if indeed Barrett does not hammer out a deal to return to the New Zealand game.

Daniel Jayo/Getty Images Beauden Barrett may or may not return to the New Zaaland game after his next season in Japan.

It might be the most significant crop of defections in the professional game, but at least since the 2015 World cup where Dan Carter, Richie McCaw, Ma’a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Kevvy Mealamu and Tony Woodcock all moved on en masse.

Loose forward Dalton Papalii spoke this week about how special it was to hear some of them speak from the heart about their time in the All Blacks in the leadup to the final.

“You think you know someone but once they open up and really be vulnerable in front of a team, it’s special. Those leaders have been through a lot, and for them to open up makes you want to play this game for them.

"There were a few tears and that's awesome – players showing vulnerability, just opening up about how much this tournament and what this sort of game means. "There's a few leaders [playing] their last game, so it's a big game for us and even the other players who are staying, knowing we want to send those boys out on a high, knowing how much they’ve put into the jersey. We are standing on their … what's that quote? We are standing on the shoulders of giants."

Giants of the team. Giants of the game. Their places will soon be filled, and the team will assuredly move on, but their legends will burn bright.

Rugby World Cup final – kickoff 8am Sunday NZT:

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt). Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Dalton Papalii, Fin Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Springboks: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (c), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Willie le Roux.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Two of the very best to lace ‘em up for the All Blacks ... Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock.

THE FAREWELL BRIGADE

Sam Whitelock

Age: 35. Tests: 152. Going to: Pau, France.

How we will remember him: One of the very best to lace ‘em up for the ABs. No one has played more tests in the black jersey, and very few have graced it as consistently well as this guy. A true champion.

Aaron Smith

Age: 34. Tests: 124. Going to: Toyota Verblitz, Japan.

How we will remember him: One of the best to have played the position, and maybe the best bullet pass in the history of this team. Brought passion, fire, intensity every week, and loved to play for this side.

Beauden Barrett

Age: 32. Tests: 122. Going to: Toyota Verblitz, Japan.

How we will remember him: Wants to come back after his one-season deal but whether that plays out remains to be seen. If not it’s been a magnificent career, studded with highlights and moments of genuine class..

Brodie Retallick

Age: 32. Tests: 108. Going to: Kobelco Steelers, Japan.

How we will remember him: A multi-faceted, straight-backed lock who hit hard on defence, carried with venom on attack and could thunder through a gap better than any big man in the game. As good as it got for a while there.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Dane Coles missed out on the team for the last two games of the World Cup, but still leaves with his head high.

Dane Coles

Age: 36. Tests: 90. Going to: retirement.

How we will remember him: Fondly. Played with a mixture of chippy aggression, smiling torment and gritted teeth. Reinvented the hooker position with his athleticism and wide-ranging play and finally shook off a run of injuries to finish on his terms. The best All Black of his generation in the interview room too.

Richie Mo’unga

Age: 29. Tests: 55. Going to: Toshiba Brave Lupus, Japan.

How we will remember him: A gifted No 10 who had the ability to change a game with a twinkle of his feet, a shimmy of his body and a flash of his speed. Eventually fought off the challenge of Beauden Barrett to grab the No 10 jersey and has been outstanding at this World Cup as he has come of age.

Nepo Laulala

Age: 32. Tests: 52. Going to: Toulouse, France.

How we will remember him: With respect. A rock of the front row who put in some standout years as the top tighthead in the team. Loved to scrum.

Also departing:

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images All Blacks blindside flanker Shannon Frizell in action in the semifinal against Argentina at Stade de France.

Shannon Frizell

Age: 29. Tests: 32. Going to: Toshiba Brave Lupus, Japan.

Will he be back: Well, ABs forwards coach Jason Ryan was mighty peeved he was allowed to leave, right when he’s finally cracked this test footy thing. The door may be ajar for a little while.

Leicester Fainga’anuku

Age: 24. Tests: 7. Going to: Toulon.

Will he be back: He’s young enough to tuck away this stint and give it another crack. Whether he can turn down the big money of France to do spo is another matter.