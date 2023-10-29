Rugby World Cup diary: The All Blacks' swish digs, Jordie's big save and Fozzie defines the Kiwi psyche

Rugby World Cup final: All Blacks v Springboks. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Sunday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.15am.

The sighs of relief coming out of the All Blacks camp in World Cup grand final week weren’t just because they made it through to a fifth championship game and earned themselves a shot at a record fourth title.

The New Zealanders also secured comfortably their swishest digs at this global tournament when they were allocated the swanky Paris Country Club which had been – surprise, surprise – where the tournament hosts based themselves while they were in the big city.

After a run of, well, establishments that hadn’t necessarily met the All Blacks’ high standards, they were pretty happy to rock up in suburban Paris and find themselves ensconced in a dash of secluded luxury, all just a short hop from the middle of the city,

The PCC is described as a high-end private club for the whole family and is located in the heart of the Saint-Cloud racecourse in Rueil-Malmaison in Hauts-de-Sein. With clay tennis courts (of course), multiple swimming pools and access to a high-end golf course nearby, it’s fair to say the All Blacks were happy to prepare for the biggest game of most of their lives well away from the distractions of the City of Light.

It’s been an interesting experience for many teams at this World Cup, with organisers understood to have opted for, let’s say, reduced expenditure on hotels as they have tightened budgets. The cost-cutting measure did not go unnoticed by participants either.

***

AARON WOOD/STUFF The All Blacks team to play South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final in Paris on Sunday (NZT).

Where did Jordie Barrett get the inspiration to make that maybe game-saving stop over the line on Irish hooker Ronan Kelleher in their quarterfinal? Well, you might be surprised.

Barrett was asked about that huge try-stopper just ahead of the final by a still-in-mourning Irish journalist, and had this to say:

"There are moments like that in every test match. The thing is you don't know where they will turn up. That happened before I even realised – it was a split-second decision. Luckily I have seen Richie Mo'unga (in other matches) hold up a couple of players in similar positions off the maul this year, so he provided an example for me. It was a sliding doors moment. It turned out to be a big moment in that test match and, who knows, it might be someone else in the final."

****

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ian Foster defines the Kiwi rugby fan psyche.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster may be on cloud nine with his story of redemption at this World Cup, but he still couldn’t resist a little dig at the pasting he took at home while overseeing six defeats in eight tests from 2021-22.

He was talking pre-final about the inspiration the All Blacks get from the legacy of the jersey, and also the country, and came up with this: “The All Blacks have always had a special place in New Zealanders’ hearts … we’re generally a conservative bunch, generally a little bit cynical at times. We show our love and support by criticising, and yet it’s swung around a little bit. Suddenly there is a lot of excitement from our country.”

Yes, nothing like a few wins to get that support factor back burning bright. A run to the World Cup final, even better,

***

Christophe Ena/AP Aaron Smith leads the All Blacks haka.

It's not often the All Blacks play in the northern hemisphere without someone, usually one of the British rugby correspondents, saying the All Blacks shouldn't be allowed to perform the haka. We're yet to hear anyone have a bleat during this World Cup.

The Irish fans created a massive din when it was performed before the quarterfinal at Stade de France. Before the semi against Argentina, the fans were more respectful. Make no mistake, the sight and sound of the All Blacks performing the haka is still a big deal overseas. When Aaron Smith starts the haka, tens of thousands fans scramble for their phones to record every second of it. That says plenty.

***

Speaking of the haka, All Blacks try-scoring machine Will Jordan and Richie Mo'unga had a bit of fun when discussing it on the eve of the final.

"He's one of our haka specialists,'' Mo'unga quipped, in reference to Jordan, when asked how it enhanced the All Blacks' performances.

Without missing a beat, Jordan, with tongue-in-cheek, said it was the men in the background who made it such a great spectacle: "Yeah, it's probably the heat coming from the back row, from where I'm standing.''

Mo'unga, married with two young children, will play in Japan for three years after the World Cup. He will be a major loss for the All Blacks. Although he will appreciate having more time to spend with family in Japan, he made it clear he will miss being with his mates on tour.

"It's just like being on camp with your friends,'' he said. "The pranks, joking around, coffees, feeds, the kava. That stuff energises me.''

***

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Antoine Dupont interacts with referee Ben O’Keeffe during France’s quarterfinal against South Africa.

Kiwi ref Ben O’Keeffe hasn’t had the easiest time in France after copping it from home skipper Antoine Dupont following their one-point quarterfinal loss to the Boks. He was then booed heartily the next week by locals when he officiated South Africa’s semi against England.

Now a survey in France has found that 54% of French people, including 70% of French rugby fans, believe O’Keeffe is “mainly responsible” for the nation’s defeat to South Africa. What happened to never blame the ref when you lose?