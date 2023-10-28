Eddie Jones tells Rugby Australia he's open to deal to walk away from Wallabies

Eddie Jones and Rugby Australia have taken the first steps towards formally negotiating an exit for the embattled Wallabies coach after a disastrous Rugby World Cup campaign.

In a major development just nine months after he was appointed Wallabies coach on a five-year deal, Jones and his representatives this week advised Rugby Australia (RA) they were open to striking a deal for him to leave.

Movement on Jones’ future emerged as former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper prepared to fly to Wales on Sunday, where he is due to play under Jones in a Barbarians invitational side only days after the Wallabies coach told the Sydney Morning Herald he’d left Hooper out of his World Cup squad because he wasn’t a good role model for the team.

Jones flew to London this week to help incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson coach the Barbarians against Wales in Cardiff on November 4.

Before his departure from Sydney, however, legal representatives of Jones sent a letter to RA expressing a willingness to discuss a mutual end to his time as Wallabies coach, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation who are unable to comment due to the confidential nature of the letter.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Eddie Jones appears to be walking away from the Wallabies job.

RA chairman Hamish McLennan and chief executive officer Phil Waugh received the letter, which was sent on Wednesday, and discussions with Jones about his future could begin as early as next week.

Waugh and Jones both declined to comment.

The Sydney Morning Herald last month revealed Jones had participated in a Zoom interview for the Japan head coaching role just days before the Rugby World Cup began in France.

Despite repeated denials, this masthead and other news outlets have reported that plans were underway for a second interview with the JRFU in November. Jones, who last week denied he was doing a second interview, told Sydney Morning Herald columnist Peter FitzSimons in an interview published on Friday that he was due to be holidaying in Japan with his wife in November.

Jones oversaw the Wallabies’ worst World Cup campaign in history in France, where the men in gold failed to make it out of the pool stages.

A Wallabies source, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly, said the working relationship between Jones and the RA leadership had grown increasingly strained and the prospect of the Wallabies coach carrying on business as usual in 2024 was unlikely.

Christophe Ena/AP Australia's Fraser McReight, right, reacting after their damaging World Cup defeat against Wales.

In the interview with FitzSimons, Jones said his relationship with McLennan and Waugh was “good enough”.

“But there’s two parts to being committed,” he continued. “There’s me being committed and there’s them being committed to make the changes. And I think they are, but Australia’s a difficult environment right now, how antiquated we are in our thinking and the way we do things, and we’re still so territorial.”

Rugby Australia now faces a decision about how it wants to progress with Jones, given a negotiated exit would almost certainly involve compensation as he is contracted through to 2027.

Sources with knowledge of Jones’s contract have told this masthead that if RA parted ways with the coach in the first quarter of next year, it would carry a smaller financial cost. There are exit clauses in Jones’s deal that pertain to RA’s pursuit of private equity and a centralised governance model, according to sources with direct knowledge of the contract, speaking anonymously due to the confidential nature of the contract.

Almost all the Wallabies staff who worked with Jones at the Rugby World Cup have not had their contracts renewed for next year. Most were on one-year deals.

Wallabies general manager Chris Webb has also departed after his four-year contract expired. Webb served in the role with Dave Rennie before re-uniting with Jones, who he’d worked with at the Wallabies in 2003. Waugh was keen to retain Webb but the experienced administrator elected to finish.

Meanwhile, Jones and Hooper are set for an awkward reunion next week in Cardiff, when the pair will both be involved in a Barbarians game against Wales.

Hooper is one of several Australian players involved in the November 4 game, which is a testimonial for Wales veteran Alun Wyn-Jones. Taniela Tupou, Rob Leota, Angus Bell and Rob Valetini are also playing.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Eddie Jones spoke to the media when returning to Australia after the World Cup.

Hooper was controversially left out of the Wallabies’ World Cup squad by Jones, along with experienced stars Bernard Foley and Quade Cooper. It proved costly for the inexperienced Wallabies but Jones doubled down in the interview with FitzSimons.

“The situation reminded me of when Wayne Bennett let Wally Lewis go. No one could quite understand why, but Wally Lewis wasn’t a great role model for the rest of the team. And for those guys, I don’t think they were the right role models for the team going forward,” Jones said.

“Don’t get me wrong. They’re not bad guys. But you need guys – particularly when you’ve got a team like Australia has at the moment – you need guys who are obsessed with winning, obsessed with being good, and those three are past those stages.”