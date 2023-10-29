All Blacks captain Sam Cane makes unwanted history after red card in World Cup final

All Blacks captain Sam Cane heads off the pitch after being yellow carded during the World Cup final. It was upgraded to red.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has become the first player to be sent off in a men’s World Cup final.

The New Zealand skipper was sent off late in the first half of Sunday morning’s decider against South Africa in Paris, after clobbering Springboks centre Jesse Kriel high.

Cane was initially yellow carded for the tackle, made inside the Boks’ 22, before it was later upgraded to red after an off-field review.

“To a red?” a stunned Ardie Savea asked referee Wayne Barnes when he was told it had been upgraded.

The English referee confirmed Cane’s night was done, telling Savea “there’s a high degree of danger and there’s no mitigation”

Cane, seated on the sideline, buried his head in hands for a moment, before closing his eyes and shaking his head.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Referee Wayne Barnes shows a yellow card to All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

The openside flanker also copped a costly card (yellow) during the Chiefs’ Super Rugby final defeat to the Crusaders in June.

The Springboks lead the All Blacks 12-6 at halftime of the final, with the winner set to become the first team to bag four titles.

The All Blacks also had flanker Shannon Frizell yellow carded a few minutes into the match, after he was deemed to have put his weight on Bongi Mbonambi leg’s during a breakdown clean out.

Mbonambi was hurt during the act and ruled out for the remainder of the match, and the Boks took an early 3-0 lead.

Sky’s NZ-based panel, including former All Black Israel Dagg, were fuming at halftime, taking aim at the officials.

Christophe Ena/AP New Zealand's Shannon Frizell on the charge against South Africa during the World Cup final.

“This is our show-piece event and it’s being overshadowed by a couple of people, I had other names for them, that are taking the glory and gloss away from the players that have worked their absolute butts off to get out there,” Dagg said.

“And, look, some of the decisions were correct, Sam Cane hit the head with the shoulder, I’m not disagreeing with that one. But you can’t tell me Shannon Frizell intentionally jumped on his knee to ruin his World Cup.”

All Blacks and Chiefs prop Angus Taʻavao was also puzzled by the Frizell yellow card, citing the Darcy Swain tackle on All Black Quinn Tupaea in 2022 as perhaps being behind the crackdown.