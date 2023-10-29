Rugby World Cup: All Blacks skipper Sam Cane says he will have to live with red card 'forever'

All Blacks captain Sam Cane says his red card in the World Cup final is something he will “have to live with, forever”.

The card to Cane in the 27th minute, which was upgraded from yellow to red, of his side's 12-11 loss to the Springboks in Paris on Sunday morning (NZT) was a pivotal moment, as the All Blacks’ chances of swiping the Webb Ellis Cup off the Springboks were washed away in the rain at Stade de France.

Unlike jubilant Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, who entered the post-match press conference singing as he carried the gold cup in his hands, a downcast Cane spoke of the emotional anguish of having to return to his team's changing shed empty-handed.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Sam Cane with his silver medal and the prized Webb Ellis Cup in the background.

“It's probably something I'm going to have to live with forever,” said the openside flanker as he addressed his high tackle on Springboks centre Jesse Kriel.

Cane was yellow carded by referee Wayne Barnes, who later advised stand-in skipper Ardie Savea it had been upgraded it to red by the TMO bunker.

That forced the All Blacks to play the rest of the match with 14 men against the defending champions.

Poor discipline has been the All Blacks' Achilles heel during this tournament, and anyone who went near an opponent’s head was always going to risk being in trouble.

Cane said he was unaware he was in strife for his shot on Kriel, until Barnes delivered the bad news. When he trotted off the park, it was to be his last act in the game.

“He sort of caught me off guard, the fact that he stepped back,” Cane said in reference to his tackle on Kriel. “Look, we've been at this tournament for two months now and anything around the head has ramifications.

“I am not here to discuss if it was right or wrong, or what happened. It can't be changed. It is something that, unfortunately, I am going to have to live with forever.”

Kolisi was yellow carded in the 45th minute for making contact with Savea's head but was fortunate not to have been upgraded to red. That was a controversial call.

Afterward, Kolisi said he looked at footage of his tackle on Savea and was optimistic he would be able to return to the park.

The defeat was a gut-wrenching way for All Blacks coach Ian Foster and a large contingent of senior players to end their careers.

Despite the loss, Foster described the game as the highlight of his four-year tenure with the All Blacks. He spoke of the tenacity and grit his players displayed, albeit with errors as they kept trying to attack against a defensive line with an extra man.

With Cane off the park, the All Blacks had to innovate and inserted big midfielder Jordie Barrett into the scrums. The All Blacks will rue a missed long-range penalty by Barrett late in the game.

Richie Mo'unga slotted two penalties but missed the conversion of Beauden Barrett's try.

“There's a lot of heartbreak in the sheds, right now,” a disconsolate Cane said. “It's hard.”