Take Five: The big talking points as the Ian Foster era ends with World Cup agony

Big calls around Sam Cane and Siya Kolisi dominated the decider in Paris.

Talk about a cruel way for the Ian Foster era to end.

The same goes for the many others departing the All Blacks in the aftermath of their agonising 12-11 defeat to South Africa in the World Cup final in Paris on Sunday morning (NZT).

That includes those in managerial and assistant coaching roles, and key players such as Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, and Aaron Smith.

Indeed, as the realisation their international careers are over hammers home, it will take more than a little time for them to bury the pain after coming up short at the final hurdle.

With half an eye on what looms in 2024 and beyond, here are five key talking points from the All Blacks’ final test of 2023.

David Rogers/Getty Images Departing All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane’s red card

Amongst all the cut-up men in black in the moments after the final whistle, nobody looked quite as distraught as the New Zealand captain.

That’s unlikely to surprise anyone, not when he was forced to watch the majority of the match from the naughty chair after he was red carded for a high shot on Springboks centre Jesse Kriel.

“It's probably something I'm going to have to live with forever,” a gutted Cane said.

The first player to be sent off in a men’s world cup final was initially yellow carded, before it was upgraded to red after an off-field review.

Having turned in a whale of a performance during the All Blacks’ thrilling quarterfinal win against Ireland a fortnight ago, it was a bitter blow for the man also carded (yellow) while playing for the Chiefs in the Super Rugby final against the champion Crusaders in June.

Paul Thomas Dejected All Blacks captain Sam Cane after his team’s 12-11 defeat to South Africa in the World Cup final in Paris on Sunday.

After a match that had no shortage of TMO interventions and controversial calls – think Springboks captain Siya Kolisi’s yellow card not being upgraded – it must be noted Cane had no complaints regarding the decision.

Chances go begging

Despite the loss of their skipper, it’s not like the All Blacks didn’t have chances to go on and win the match, which finished 14 on 14 after Springboks wing Cheslin Kolbe was yellow carded.

His 73rd minute deliberate knock-on opened the door for All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett to kick the Kiwis ahead, only for him to drag a tricky 49m penalty shot wide-left.

Standing in for Cane, Ardie Savea had earlier repeatedly turned down shots at goal, instead asking Barrett to kick to touch.

The bold ploy didn’t work out initially, although the All Blacks did eventually turn field position into the only try of the night, scored by Beauden Barrett, but not converted by Richie Mo’unga.

That said, in a game that was always going to go down to the wire, you have to second guess the tactic.

David Rogers/Getty Images The dejected and beaten All Blacks watch on during the Rugby World Cup post-match ceremony.

End of an era

It’s not just the end of an era for Foster, who came within a whisker of guiding the All Blacks to a record fourth World Cup crown.

An almost full clean out looms. Yes, forwards coach Jason Ryan will remain under incoming coach Scott Robertson, as will strength and conditioning coach Nic Gill, but the majority of Foster’s support staff will follow him out the door.

Then there’s the exit of a host of players, most notably the most capped player in All Blacks history, Whitelock (153 tests).

In addition to him, Retallick and Smith, hooker Dane Coles, playmakers Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett, and flanker Shannon Frizell are also moving on.

That’s a ton of experience and nous ahead of the beginning of another World Cup cycle, one the men in black will enter almost a decade since they last tasted World Cup glory.

Christophe Ena/AP All Blacks coach Ian Foster plans to continue coaching.

What next for Ian Foster?

As it stands, all we know is the 58-year-old plans to continue coaching.

Where and when he might start is unclear, but bank on it being overseas.

“I've got lots of ideas, but first I'm going to mow my lawns,” he said of his future ahead of the final. “I will be coaching, though, by the way.”

All the best to him. Foster deserves a ton of kudos for going so close to going out in ultimate style a little more than a year after he barely survived being sacked.

However, ultimately, second doesn’t cut it, leaving Foster to depart with a poor 70% win record (32 wins from 46 tests).

That’s the lowest win percentage among All Blacks coaches who have been in charge of at least 17 tests.

When does Scott Robertson take over?

Wednesday. Not that the man who guided the Crusaders to seven titles in as many years will be overly busy this side of Christmas.

Sure, he’s still yet to officially fill a few managerial roles, and will no doubt be thinking about various subjects such as who will be his captain, but don’t expect to hear a heck of a lot from him until next year.

Come Super Rugby kicking off in February, things will quickly ramp up. He and his assistants will turn their selection caps on, while also visiting the New Zealand franchises throughout the season.

An All Blacks camp or two could also be on the cards.

As for the first test under Robertson, that won’t go down until July, against England.