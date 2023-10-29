Rugby World Cup: 'Gutted' Ian Foster backs Sam Cane, questions card consistency in final

All Blacks coach gives his thoughts on the officiating and commitment of his team in the final.

On his darkest day, came his proudest performance. The emotions were certainly swirling as Ian Foster contemplated his last act as All Blacks coach following the heartbreaking 12-11 Rugby World Cup final defeat to South Africa at Stade de France.

Foster, who has been replaced by Scott Robertson for the next World Cup cycle, was devastated his team came up short in what came agonisingly close to being a crowning glory to cap his tenure, and gutted his captain Sam Cane’s 29th-minute red card for a high hit on Jesse Kriel had become such a pivotal factor, and major talking point, in the defeat.

But he was also hugely proud of the fight shown by his team to effectively play 61 minutes of the final with just 14 men, and come so close to what would have been a remarkable victory. It should be noted the South Africans also picked up two yellow cards (to Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe) in a contest notable for the prominent part played by the TMO. Cane’s red was the first sending-off by a player in a World Cup final, and completed a hero-to-zero tournament for the New Zealand captain who had been outstanding since returning from a back injury.

David Rogers/Getty Images Referee Wayne Barnes explains a decision to stand-in skipper Ardie Savea in the World Cup final won by the Boks.

Foster tried his best to stay away from pointing any fingers, but clearly questioned the consistency of decisions in the final around contact to the head.

“There was an attempt to wrap. There didn’t seem to be a lot of force in the contact,” he said of Cane’s shoulder to Kriel’s head. “The hit on Ardie (that earned Kolosis his yellow card early in the second spell) had a lot of force, and had a direct contact on the head. So the game has got a few issues it’s got to sort out. That’s not sour grapes. You’ve got two different situations, with different variables, and one’s a red card and one’s a yellow card, and that’s the game.”

In terms of the TMO, and possible over-involvement, Foster said that was a decision for the game to make. “We got the same behaviour from that TMO (Tom Foley) as we got in the Irish series last year, with the same TMO. So we expected what we got.”

Foster happily went to bat for his stricken skipper who was visibly shaken by the turn of events in front of over 80,000 fans at Stade de France.

“We’ve all seen the way Sam has contributed to our team,” said Foster of his designated leader. “He’s been fantastic – worthy of being captain of the All Blacks which is a fantastic honour and privilege. I think he’s carried that magnificently well. I’m incredibly proud of him and proud to coach him.”

Those words would have been little comfort to Cane who said he was “feeling so much hurt right now” and described his sending-off in such an important match as “something, unfortunately, I’m going to have to live with forever”.

Foster called it “a tough old day at the office” for Cane but felt his team responded brilliantly to their skipper’s absence.

“You look at the decision (on Cane) and think, ‘OK, it is what it is, we can’t control that, unfortunately’. I didn’t feel we got the rub of the green in that first half, so we had to try and make our own luck. That was one that went against us.

“But the second thing was the heart and soul the team showed afterwards to stay in that fight. That’s largely due to the spirit of the group and the leaders, and even though Sam wasn’t on, he was a big part of that.”

David Rogers/Getty Images South Africa captain Siya Kolisi celebrates a second straight World Cup final victory for the Springboks.

In terms of this end to his All Blacks career, the coach who rallied his team superbly from the low point of six defeats in eight tests over 2021 and ‘22 felt it ended on a high point, despite the result.

“I’d say there have been a lot more ups than downs,” he said of his four years as head coach. “I’ve been privileged to be part of a special group of people. What are the highlights? Probably today. We lost, but what you want as a coach is to get your team on the big stage and to have them put their best foot forward. We didn’t get the result, there were circumstances we had to adapt to, but I couldn’t be more proud.”

The All Blacks coach felt “we gave ourselves every chance” in a tight finish, and in many ways that was all he could have asked for. “We’re all gutted ... we so desperately wanted to win this. But I’m equally proud. I thought the attitude to go in there and play against a mighty team ...if you go back 8-9 weeks, when we went down a card against them (at Twickenham), the score was very different.

“We’ve learnt a lot about how to play like that. We adapted and I’d like to think we contributed massively to a pretty special final with a bit of drama and two teams that put everything on the line.”

Foster also doffed his cap to the back-to-back and now four-time champs who won their quarter, semi and final by a single point each. “They know their game. They’re strong, experienced and clearly they’ve learned how to fight in dark places. You can’t argue with those three close wins. They’ve got a lot of tenacity.”