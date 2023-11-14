Mark Reason: Why Aaron Smith's try should not have been wiped out in Rugby World Cup final

Mark Reason is a sports columnist for Stuff

This column was originally published on October 31.

OPINION: The World Cup final turned out to be a massive act of rugby vandalism. There was a moment of absolute beauty in the game, a moment that lifted this final from war to art, from horror to Guernica, but along came our good friend Monsieur Cancel Culture and wiped the whole thing out. It was the try that never was.

This was the real officiating scandal of the final and it was wrong, wrong and five times wrong. The try that Richie Mo’unga created and Aaron Smith scored should not have been erased. But Tom Foley, the TMO, just could not help from interfering. He was drunk with power by this point. So he told Wayne Barnes, the referee, to look at a knock on at a lineout that had happened five phases earlier.

What were the officials thinking? Time and time again the TMO protocols, which were updated in July 2022, repeat the phrase “within two phases”. This is how far the officials can go back to overrule an onfield decision. It is even specified as such for “all clear and obvious knock-on or throw forward infringements within two phases leading to a possible try”.

This TMO protocol may have been updated in semi secrecy. Who knows. Rugby’s laws are so labyrinthine that they are now almost impossible to define. Either way the game has become an unholy mess of different rules at different levels in which the ref is no longer the sole judge of fact. It fuels vile social media spewing which vilifies the officials. Barnes and his family have been subject to death threats. Shame on World Rugby for creating this cesspit.

What do you think Roger Federer, who was watching in the stand albeit dressed in Springboks colours, made of it all? Can you imagine the Fed being told after a sumptuous cross-court forehand, that his shot of utter grace was being annulled because of something that had happened five strokes earlier in the rally. There would have been a riot.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Aaron Smith scores the controversial disallowed try.

But this was what happened on Saturday night in Paris. I wonder that Mr Foley did not get up on Sunday morning, hop on a bicycle and nip down to the Louvre so he could slash a knife across the Mona Lisa. Although I do not entirely blame Foley. World Rugby has got itself in such a mess about trying to rule accurately on a mind-blowingly imprecise and interpretative game, that it is sucking the life out of the sport.

Let’s look back on the Smith try that never was and put it into context. New Zealand had won a lineout at which they had knocked the ball on, although it turned out that South Africa had also illegally played the man in the air. Barnes missed the knock on, this oversight going in New Zealand’s favour this time, and twice called: “No knock on, no knock on.”

The All Blacks then went through the phases. Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick and Barrett again all carried the ball into contact. Now into the fifth phase, Smith passed to Ardie who passed to Beauden Barrett who passed out the back to Mo’unga. Beaudy, smashed in the tackle by Jesse Kriel, passed behind Mo’unga and Kurt-Lee Arendse saw his chance to put on a devastating hit.

This had been a South Africa tactic all night. In the space of 10 minutes at the start of the match they had put up six kicks on Mo’unga, knocking him about in the air and wiping him out when he came to ground. Pieter Steph du Toit hit him in two big collisions. In open play Eben Etzebeth had also twice obliterated New Zealand’s playmaker.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Wayne Barnes and All Blacks captain on the field Ardie Savea look up at the big screen in yet another incident ruled on by the TMOs.

From the days of Super Rugby when the nascent Crusaders went to Jo’burg and beat the Lions in the final, the South Africans know what a threat Mo’unga can be. And shrewd as their coaches are, they will have noted how Mo’unga’s goalkicking deteriorates later in matches as he becomes super tired in the physical battles of this World Cup. Smash Richie was the battle cry.

So Arendse came for Mo’unga. Only he never arrived. The little magic man threw him off with two shifts of the feet, paused, and then goose stepped Damian de Allende on the outside. South Africa were now in desperate pursuit, but Mo’unga is fiendishly quick over those first 10m. He held off the fullback with a dummy to Mark Telea and, when the jackals finally hauled Mo’unga down, he slipped the pass inside for Smith to dive over.

“What a try that is,” said Grant Nisbett in commentary.

“How did he do that?’’ came the excited rejoinder.

Only it turns out he didn’t do that. Only it turns out that it wasn’t a try. And this is where rugby has got itself into the most almighty pickle. Every top game exists in an ether of uncertainty. No one understands the laws any more. No one knows if what they are seeing is real or is going to get overhauled.

The defining moment of the final. The defining moment of Mo’unga’s career. The defining moment of rugby, where grace can sometimes overcome brutality. All was obliterated when Foley said in schoolmaster English: “Barnesy, I’m about to show you a knock on by New Zealand eight.”

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Richie Mo'unga’s moment of brilliance was eradicated by officials, but they were wrong, says Mark Reason.

When did it happen? Last year? Some time in the dark ages? This was ludicrous, although Ian Foster muttered darkly afterwards about getting what they expected from Foley who had been the TMO in last year’s series against Ireland.

But Foster, not for the first time in his coaching career, was wrong about the detail. The TMOs were absolutely correct in their decision to send off Sam Cane and not to upgrade Siya Kolisi’s yellow card. The one essential job the TMOs do is enforce consequences for dangerous play to the head. Brain damage is a non-negotiable.

But this wiping out of Smith’s score was sacrilege. It wouldn’t happen in football which only allows VAR to intervene in the final attacking phase and specifies that “VAR may not go back to when the attacking team gained possession”. Imagine if American football said that the touchdown was ruled out because they had found a facemask offence three downs back. People would walk out.

And that is what is happening to rugby. We’ve had enough of this nonsense. South Africa wanted to destroy Mo’unga, they wanted to splinter his genius into the dirt. But the Messis and the Mbappes and the Mo’ungas, the magicians of sport, find a way, even on the biggest stage, to bedazzle us.

They call it a goal in football and we wonder at it. They call it a non-event in rugby and so you and I and Roger wander off into the Paris rain, our souls drenched, in search of another sport. RIP rugby.