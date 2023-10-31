Rugby World Cup: How the All Blacks rated at the tournament in France

ANALYSIS: Sun-drenched beaches will beckon for some All Blacks as they try to bury the memories of the 12-11 loss to the Springboks in the World Cup final in Paris.

Others will introduce themselves to new clubmates in foreign lands, or get back into the groove of helping their wives and partners with household chores and looking after the kids in New Zealand.

No matter where they are, it will be difficult for the players to not reflect on the campaign in France with a mixture of regret, disappointment and frustration. So close, and yet so far.

What we know is this: the 33 men who were in Ian Foster's squad won't ever share meals and accommodation, or train and play together.

The Foster era is over, with NZ Rugby already having appointed Scott Robertson as his successor through to the 2027 World Cup.

It was a cruel end to Foster's reign.

Christophe Ena/AP Ardie Savea dives over during the All Blacks’ stirring win over Ireland.

Had Richie Mo’unga converted Beauden Barrett's try, or Jordie Barrett banged over a long-range penalty in the final, the All Blacks could have packed a lot of gold in their luggage for the trip home. Gold medals and a gold cup named after William Webb Ellis.

Instead, they returned with silver medals and no trophy.

Stuff rugby writers Richard Knowler and Marc Hinton assess the players' form during the tournament that began with their first pool game against France in Paris on September 9.

FORWARDS

Samisoni Taukei’aho

1 start, 4 subs

5.5/10

Hard to get a handle on this guy. Looked at one stage as though he would be a real difference-maker with this team, but hasn’t quite kicked on. Shaded Coles for the backup spot over the semi and final.

Codie Taylor

6 starts

7.5/10

Has come a long way from the wobbles of Argentina in Christchurch. Capped a strong year with a quality RWC campaign, and deservedly saw off challenges to claim the No 1 hooker role. A busy final too and corrected his throwing after early misfires.

Dane Coles

3 subs

5/10

Unlucky to miss the last two matches after a strong stint off the bench to finish the Ireland classic. Did what was required as a backup early on, but Taukei’aho’s power game was preferred in the end.

Ethan de Groot

4 starts, 1 sub

6/10

Had a forced holiday for the back half of pool play because of poor tackle height, but came back strongly to start all three finals games. Looks a solid option for the future and now needs to add subtleties to his game.

Tyrel Lomax

4 starts, 1 sub

6.5/10

A deep cut to his leg at Twickenham and then a knee strain could have been unsettling. But after sitting out the first two games, Lomax played a key role at tighthead over the run home. Solid in the final. Looks a keeper.

Nepo Laulala

3 starts, 1 sub

5.5/10

Took care of business while Lomax was out, then returned to power up the bench for the final. Held his own against Ox Nche. Now departs for a career in France.

Fletcher Newell

5 subs

5/10

Just when he’d settled into the role as an impact front-rower, Newell was sacrificed for the final for Laulala’s superior scrum power. But he made some nice late-game contributions and also looks a keeper.

David Rogers/Getty Images Mark Telea and Tamaiti Williams were two of the All Blacks’ big movers in France.

Tamaiti Williams

5 subs

7/10

Intriguing to think how much this guy can kick on after an outstanding debut season. As he trims down a little and builds mobility, he could be a real difference-maker.

Ofa Tuungafasi

3 starts, 1 sub

5/10

Produced some solid work early on, but ultimately couldn't do enough to earn a spot ahead of youngster Williams for the games that really mattered.

Scott Barrett

5 starts, 2 subs

8/10

Appeared in all seven matches and was Foster’s top lock in France. Consistent quality through an excellent year. Not an amazing final, but looks a real foundation of the next phase. Probably captain under Scott Robertson.

Brodie Retallick

4 starts, 2 subs

7/10

End of an era with big Guzz’s departure. One of the best to have laced ‘em and signed off with a productive RWC. Didn’t set the world on fire in the final, but part of a strong pack effort with a man down.

Sam Whitelock

4 starts, 3 subs

7/10

Finished an incredible career by stepping into a sub role and did that very well. Another who leaves a gaping hole in this team. Deserved every accolade he got at a record-setting cup – and there were plenty.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Sam Whitelock makes his record-breaking 149th appearance for the All Blacks in Lyon.

Tupou Vaa’i

2 starts, 1 sub

4/10

Tough gig with a trio of world-class operators, including a pair of deadset All Black legends, ahead of him. His time will come, and this was more an experience-gathering exercise.

Ethan Blackadder

1 sub

N/A

Played just 26 minutes against Uruguay after being called in as a replacement for Emoni Narawa. Not enough to be judged on.

Sam Cane

4 starts 1 sub

6.5/10

Missed the first two games, but thereafter had an excellent tournament until the final, and was a defensive mainstay. Unfortunately, his red card decided the title game, and though unlucky, it is in the record books.

Christophe Ena/AP All Blacks captain Sam Cane, centre, had a monster game against Ireland but it went downhill in the decider.

Shannon Frizell

5 starts

7/10

Once his dodgy hamstring healed, Frizell made a triumphant return to continue a breakthrough season in the international arena. A quiet final but very good leading in.

Luke Jacobson

2 starts, 1 sub

3/10

Just not able to make the most of his chances early on to put the heat on the quartet ahead of him. But that was always going to be a big ask.

Dalton Papalii

3 starts, 3 subs

6/10

The fourth loosie. Filled in well when Cane was absent, then stepped into a bench role thereafter. Did it solidly without setting the world on fire. Work to do to be part of the new era.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Ardie Savea’s dejection is clear at fulltime in the final. He was later named world player of the year and was the All Blacks’ standout of the campaign.

Ardie Savea

6 starts

9/10

Rightly named world player of the year. An absolute warrior for this team. Never has a bad game, and almost always a stellar one. Took on the leadership mantle with aplomb. Best of the best.

BACKS

Aaron Smith

5 starts, 1 sub

7/10

The Little General leaves a massive hole in NZ rugby. Had a try ruled out in the final. Was the glue that kept everything together. Almost fluffed his lines with a late, wayward, box kick in the quarterfinal against Ireland but no complaints about his form in the semi and final.

Finlay Christie

5 subs

5/10

Earned Foster's trust at the sharp end of the event, preferred ahead of Cam Roigard as the reserve halfback because of his resolve in defence. Solid, no-frills operator.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images It was one of the mysteries of the All Blacks’ campaign that Cam Roigard couldn’t make the bench for the big matches at the end.

Cam Roigard

2 starts, 1 sub

6/10

One of the form players in pool play, but controversially omitted for the playoffs. A tough call on Roigard, whose running game was a highlight. Could he have made the difference coming off the bench in the final? We will never know.

Richie Mo'unga

6 starts, 1 sub

7.5/10

Calm and dependable. Good in the sudden-death phase, his looping run to create Aaron Smith's disallowed try in the final was testament to his creativity and speed. Missed the conversion of Beauden Barrett's try, however.

Damian McKenzie

2 starts, 4 subs

6/10

Hard to mark him higher, given he was used mostly as a substitute. Got just six minutes in the final.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Jordie Barrett was excellent for the most part but left with a few what-ifs after the final.

Jordie Barrett

5 starts

7.5/10

Missed the first two pool games because of a dicky knee. Once on the park, the No 12 proved very dependable in defence. Missed a long-range penalty that could have won the final, but the wind was swirling.

Anton Lienert-Brown

4 starts, 3 subs

6.5/10

Appeared in every game, started at No 12 against the French and when Jordie Barrett returned from injury, proved a good man to bring off the bench. Got just 10 minutes in the final, tried to make things happen.

David Havili

1 start, 1 sub

4/10

The midfielder popped off the bench in the tournament opener against France, and scored a try after starting against Namibia. Then unsighted. A good player who just couldn't crack the top lineup.

Rieko Ioane

5 starts, 1 sub

7/10

His midfield liaison with Jordie Barrett was steady as a rock. Can open up defences by running good angles. Super quick in open territory.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Rieko Ioane celebrates victory over Ireland, much to the later displeasure of Johnny Sexton, right.

Leicester Fainga'anuku

3 starts, 1 sub

7/10

Scored a try in the quarterfinal against Ireland, but not required for the semi and final. A powerful runner, the wing often smashed his way over the advantage line.

Caleb Clarke

1 start, 1 sub

3/10

Not sighted after pool games against Namibia and Uruguay. Scored one try. Unable to crack the top lineup with Mark Telea and Leicester Fainga'anuku preferred for the crunch games in the No 11 jersey.

Will Jordan

6 starts

7.5/10

The tournament's top scorer with eight tries. The talented wing wowed the crowds with his timing, and pace. Didn't have a happy night in the final. Would have rated an 8, otherwise.

Emoni Narawa

N/A

Returned home because of injury.

Mark Telea

4 starts

8/10

Few players can match this guy when it comes to beating tacklers. Dumped from the quarterfinal for returning to the hotel late. Bounced back with a vengeance, he was outstanding in the semi against the Pumas. Slithered his way past nine defenders in the final.

Beauden Barrett

6 starts, 1 sub

5.5/10

Didn't have a memorable night in the final, despite scoring a try. A shame the fullback made several errors in the big dance, because his form was solid in earlier games.