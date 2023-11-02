'Welcome home boys': Almost world champion All Blacks arrive home to a loyal crowd

All Blacks captain speaks at Auckland Airport about the fallout from his red card in the final.

The All Blacks may have touched down in New Zealand without the Webb Ellis Cup, but to the crowd of more than 100 at Auckland’s International terminal on Wednesday afternoon, the homecoming was worthy of plenty of cheers, a few whistles and an enthusiastic, “Welcome home boys!”

The crowd numbers had nothing on the thousands that packed the arrivals lounge to welcome home World Cup champs in 2015, but a few faithful fans who had parked up early in the day took the best spots near the arrivals gate.

They were joined closer to the team’s touchdown time by fans, workers taking an extended break and a few passers-by who stumbled on to the commotion, following the team’s agonising defeat to South Africa in the World Cup final in Paris on Sunday.

Casey Boyd, 15, there with her sister, Madison, ran to a shop next door for some spare scrap paper and threw together a few welcome home signs. She quit netball last year for rugby and was stoked to get the chance to see her sporting heroes – World Cup winners or not.

“I just love them so much,” she said.

For sisters Madison and Charlotte Arlidge, the day started with a 6am start and a 9am arrival at the airport. They’d taken a prime spot near the front with dad in the hopes of catching a glimpse of Aaron Smith.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Madison (left) and Casey Boyd quickly made some signs from scrap paper sourced from a nearby shop.

Charlotte held up a sign she’d penned herself in pencil, with the words: “We love you All Blacks”, with drawings of goalposts, love hearts, smiley faces and the words, “I’m a huge fan” and “you did me proud”.

Also in at 9am was 11-year-old superfan Jack Elliott, whose mum Leigh called, “slightly obsessed”. He was hoping for an autograph from Damian McKenzie to add to his cap already filled with the signatures of rugby stars.

Elliott was “gutted” the team didn’t win, but, “we did good”, he said.

It wasn’t just a day for the kids to take off school. Ruth Strickland, 64, arrived at about 10am to ensure she got a spot up the front to welcome home the team “with open arms”, having been a “fan for years”.

“Even when I was living in Australia I supported the All Blacks,” she said, decked in a supporter jersey and cap, keeping half an eye on the gates in case she missed the big moment of her team arriving home.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Ruth Strickland was ready to welcome the All Blacks home "with open arms".

By 1.30pm, news had spread of the imminent arrival of the team, and a crowd was growing – scattered with black jerseys, one or two flags and a couple of home-made signs, and plenty of phone cameras at the ready.

Those cameras, pointed towards the gates, finally laid eyes on a weary-looking Scott Barrett, who brought the first of many cheers from the crowd gathered at the railing near the arrival gate.

“Welcome home boys! You’re the boys. You are the winners,” yelled one fan from within the sea of cameras, whoops and cheers.

With each arrival came more cheers, more “welcome homes” and a few tired-looking half-smiles and waves from the men in black as they navigated their way to the back of the crowd – stopping to pose for selfies, sign pictures, caps and shirts and smile for the stream of phone cameras pointed their way.

Elliott did get his cap signed by fullback Damian McKenzie. He also got a handful more, he said – proudly showing off his supporter shirt, now also littered with new signatures of his heroes.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A small but loyal crowd met the All Blacks as they arrived home after a devastating loss in France.

A few stragglers in high-vis near the back told Stuff they were “meant to be working” so were staying away from the cameras, and sisters Kylie and Kelly Wilson were waiting for a flight home to Melbourne when they saw the growing sea of black near the arrivals area.

“All Blacks all the way,” said Kelly when asked which team she supported.

And then, as quickly as they arrived, the All Blacks were gone, and – selfies taken, photos signed, tired smiles given and workers needing to get back before the boss notices – so was the crowd.

The boys, for now, welcomed home as almost-champions, which they’ll stay for another four years.