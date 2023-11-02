Robbie Deans won't return to coach Wallabies after Eddie Jones' departure

Former Wallabies coach Robbie Deans has shut down any notion he may return to steer Australian rugby out of the doldrums, adamant that it is “never good to go back”.

But the 64-year-old – speaking ahead of the clash on Saturday between his Japanese outfit, the Panasonic Wild Knights, and the Queensland Reds – declared there were enough passionate rugby union figures in the game who would ensure the code recovered.

The hunt is on for Rugby Australia to find a new head coach, after the sensational parting of ways with Eddie Jones less than a year into his highly trumpeted five-year deal.

It was a move that came following a disastrous World Cup campaign, in which the Wallabies failed to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

But Deans, who steered the Green and Gold to a third-place finish in the 2011 showcase during his own six-year tenure in which he delivered 43 wins from 74 tests, said he harboured no desire to return to the role.

While he refused to weigh in on whether Rugby Australia was wrong to appoint Jones for a second stint at the helm, he said fresh insights and innovation would be needed in the job.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Former coach Robbie Deans steered the Wallabies to a third-place finish at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

“No, you don’t go back. It’s never good to go back, I don’t think,” Deans said.

“You have everything you need here, you’ll solve it. There’s a lot of passionate rugby people – just tap into those who care and you’ll find a way through.

“I’m not passing judgment on any decisions anyone else made; it’s obviously a chapter that’s closed – which is probably a good thing. I think there’s been enough said about that, Elvis has left the building.

“They can, and they will (recover), they’ve got a great era coming in the game here, and as we’ll see (on Saturday) you’ve got players who want to be part of it.

“That’s what you feed off. Don’t worry about the past – that chapter is closed, which is probably a good thing.”

Deans, however, was critical of Australian rugby’s governance, which had allowed the sport to descend into disarray.

Though firm in his belief the code would recover, claiming “it’s never as bad as people suggest, it’s never as good as people suggest”, he believed the vision had been too short-sighted, and had failed to truly cater to the needs of the players.

But it is not an issue he said was foreign to Australia.

Deans has been coaching in Japan since 2014, and said, like all nations, the country had significant challenges in their domestic set-up.

For Australian rugby, that means Super Rugby, and ensuring the grassroots pathways are elite enough to ensure the gulf between the nation’s top sides and their New Zealand and South Africa rivals is closed.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Eddie Jones has sensationally parted ways with the Wallabies less than a year into his highly trumpeted five-year deal after a disastrous World Cup campaign.

As he prepares to take on new Queensland coach Les Kiss for the first time at Ballymore, Deans said by the next World Cup the outfits who reaped the rewards would be the ones who put the players first, and ensured the game was thriving at the grassroots before casting an eye to the international arena.

“There’s not enough people thinking about how it’s the players game and people thinking beyond their time, beyond their term,” Deans said.

“Leadership is looking beyond where you are at any given moment. You’ve got to be willing to go somewhere beyond where you are. It’s going to take governance; it [Australian rugby] has been very short-term oriented.

“Every nation needs to tend to the domestic market first. I think some of the governance is distracted by the glitter, the glamour and the gold, and they’re missing the point. If you don’t cater for your domestic market, you don’t have a future.

“It’s really important for Australia to be relevant in Southern Hemisphere rugby. The risk is we look at it and say in nine out of 10 World Cups we’ll always be relevant.

“No, and you’ve seen that through this World Cup … everyone expected 50 per cent of the semi-finalists to be in the Northern Hemisphere, maybe more. They’re hungry, they want it, they’re working for it.”

“Every nation has got the same challenge, you can’t presume you’ll be relevant in the future. Keep learning, keep growing, keep putting the work in, and the future will be right.”