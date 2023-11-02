Rugby World Cup: No, Jordie Barrett did not snub South Africa's president

Ian Foster says he and his coaching staff have sent a missive to the governing body about the officiating of the World Cup final.

Jordie Barrett has received the support from an unlikely ally after he was wrongly accused of snubbing South Africa’s president during the Rugby World Cup medal ceremony.

A handshake row erupted in South Africa following last weekend’s World Cup final after video surfaced on social media of a dejected Barrett appearing to have walked straight past president Cyril Ramaphosa after New Zealand’s narrow 12-11 defeat to the Springboks.

Barrett missed a late penalty kick to win the game and his anguish was clear to see after the final, wiping away tears as the All Blacks lined up to receive their silver medals.

But Barrett’s disappointment did not lead him to ignore South Africa’s president, as he was accused in South Africa’s media and by Springboks supporters online.

Barrett was thought to have ignored Ramaphosa. The broadcast showed Barrett walking up to the stage and the camera cut back to when he was standing next to the president, but no handshake was ever seen.

However, Barrett has set the record straight by re-sharing footage not shown on the broadcast which clearly shows him shaking hands with Ramaphosa before receiving his runners-up medal.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images A dejected Jordie Barrett scratches his head after the All Blacks' narrow Rugby World Cup defeat to South Africa.

Victorious Springboks captain Siya Kolisi also leapt to Barrett’s defence upon his return to South Africa, confirming he saw the All Black shake hands with the president with his own eyes after the final.

He urged the media to ease off on Barrett, knowing how hard he had taken the All Blacks’ defeat.

“After the game, there was a video that went out on TikTok about Jordie Barrett and somebody thinks that he didn’t shake the president’s hand,” said Kolisi.

“It’s tough losing a World Cup final and obviously getting that kind of negative media is not good.

“He shook the president’s hand and we just want to say that we are fully behind him. We respect New Zealand a lot and they respect us a lot. So please let’s just celebrate.