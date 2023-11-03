'It's important to get his input': Eddie Jones to have say in Wallabies' Rugby World Cup inquest

Eddie Jones’ last act as Wallabies coach will be contributing to a review of Australia’s disastrous Rugby World Cup campaign.

Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh confirmed Jones will provide feedback before his official departure from the role on November 25.

“I’ve asked Eddie to be involved in the assessment,” Waugh said. “Given he was leading the campaign as head coach, it’s important to get his reflections and input.

“So hopefully, he can be heavily involved in the questioning and the line of inquiry around the performance and the campaign.“

Jones is currently in Cardiff coaching the Barbarians ahead of their game against Wales on Saturday. In an interview with the London Telegraph published on Wednesday, he said he had given his all to the Wallabies job.

“I chose to take on a difficult job, a difficult job with certain conditions,” Jones said. “When those conditions haven’t been met, I’ve chosen not to continue with the job.

Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images Eddie Jones will contribute to a review into the Wallabies' disastrous Rugby World Cup campaign.

“If people want to blame me for everything, that’s OK. I can’t control that. The only thing I know is what I’ve done, and I’m happy with what I’ve done. I’m not happy with the results, but I’m happy with what I’ve done.”

The review will be undertaken by a three-member panel of former Wallabies Andrew Slack and Justin Harrison, who is also the chief executive of the Rugby Union Players Association, as well as sports industry executive Darlene Harrison. A Pasifika advisor will also support the panel.

“I think a number of reviews have been done historically, and I think that the execution and implementation of those recommendations haven’t been done as well as what I’d like,” Waugh said.

“I think that it’s really important for us to build trust with the players, given that they’ve given feedback historically that hasn’t necessarily been implemented.

“It’s really important for the CEO of the Players Association with those relationships with the players to ensure that there’s that player trust for them to open up and be honest and the fact that it’s in our responsibility to execute on the recommendations that come out of it.

“It’s really important to build trust with the players and in a lot of ways that’s why we’ve got Justin there.”

The panel will work to review the strategy and structure of the Wallabies’ performance environment in 2023 and aims to deliver its recommendations to the Rugby Australia board before the end of the year.

Waugh confirmed that the review process would not influence any decisions to appoint Rugby Australia’s high-performance director and the new Wallabies coach to replace Jones.

“I think we’re well down the path of the recruitment process of the director of high performance,” Waugh said.

Matt King/Getty Images Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh says it's important to get Eddie Jones' input before he clears his desk.

“We’ll come out shortly in terms of what the process will be for the recruitment of the head coach and so important for us to do this independent assessment of 2023 and that will assist the other high-performance director and the head coach when they’re appointed.”

The terms of reference for the review process are confidential, but Waugh wants to ensure that some of the findings from it are made publicly available.

“I’d love to publish the findings and recommendations as best we can,” Waugh said. “Also, just noting some of the confidential nature that goes with these reviews because you want honesty and transparency from the players and management as well.

“So it’s a fine balance between being transparent with the findings and recommendations and also not losing the trust of the players.”

On Saturday, Jones’ Barbarians team includes many familiar faces in the starting lineup, including former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper and prop Taniela Tupou.

Tupou will make his first competitive start since injuring his hamstring in France and Waugh confirmed that Rugby Australia are monitoring Tupou in Cardiff.

“Yeah, we’re definitely involved in that,” Waugh said. “We managed his rehab through the World Cup and had we ever got through the quarterfinals he would have been available to play and then he’s been training since to be available for the Barbarians.

“We’re monitoring him closely and we’ve got GPS monitors with access to the data and everything else.”