Rugby World Cup: Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi reignites racism row with 'Wenkant' shirt

South Africa have continued to mock England flanker Tom Curry’s claim that he was racially abused by Bongi Mbonambi during the team’s trophy parade in Cape Town.

Springboks hooker Mbonambi was presented with a shirt by the Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, with the word “Wenkant” across the front, translating from Afrikaans as “winning side”.

With the Rugby World Cup-winning squad assembled outside City Hall following an open-top bus parade, Hill-Lewis explained that he wanted to give Mbonambi a present before calling him forward and telling the crowd “Bongi’s on the wenkant!”

Mbonambi smiled and accepted the shirt before bowing to the cheering crowd.

The joke from Hill-Lewis referred to Curry’s accusation that Mbonambi had called him a “white c..t” during England’s semifinal against South Africa, a complaint which Curry raised during the game to Kiwi referee Ben O’Keeffe.

Getty Images Bongi Mbonambi was presented with a t-shirt at the World Cup winners' trophy parade in Cape Town.

World Rugby announced in the week of the World Cup final that the investigation into Mbonambi had been closed due to “insufficient evidence”, with one theory offered by South African supporters being that Curry had heard Mbonambi say “wit kant” in Afrikaans, meaning “white side”.

“Wenkant” shirts were being sold in South Africa in the build-up to the World Cup final last week and are available for R200 (NZ$18). A separate design, with “Wit Kant” (white side) and “Groen Kant” (green side) on the back, is also available.

The Rugby Football Union fiercely defended Curry at the time, claiming to World Rugby that Curry had also been abused by the same player during England’s game against South Africa in November 2022, while adding that they were disappointed by the governing body’s decision to close the investigation and condemning the “disgusting abuse” Curry and his family had received on social media.

SA Rugby at the time also backed Mbonambi, describing the hooker as an “experienced, respected and decorated test player” who had “denied the allegations from the outset. SA Rugby has absolute faith in the honesty and integrity of Bongi”.

Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s captain, revealed in the build-up to the final that he had reached out to Curry after the abuse the Sale flanker had received on social media.