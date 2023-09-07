'Polite, but strictly business': A guide to navigating the Rugby World Cup host nation

Josh Martin is a London-based NZ journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: Far from hot chips and tomato sauce, it was a bar snack like no other. As we watched Dan Carter’s Toulon team play from what passes for a pub in Carcassonne in southwest France, we sat amongst a genteel fan base who devoured plates of foie gras, andouillette sausage slices and duck cassoulet. Matched with a glass of the local Languedoc red, of course.

No frites on the menu, didn’t even see a beer, and all very civilised. My experience of watching a rugby game in France is limited to this Carcassonne bar, but it highlights that even when dealing with leisurely Saturday night sports viewing, the French aren’t afraid to show the right way of doing things and the near-sacrilegious oddity of the wrong way of doing things.

Here’s a guide to navigating the Rugby World Cup host nation.

Greetings

If you indulge in a little retail therapy on your holiday, remember to greet and farewell French shopkeepers and retail staff. A friendly “Bonjour” is almost mandatory. But remember that, unlike very friendly Kiwi shop staff, they are unlikely to follow you around the floor asking you about day plans, your style, your post code or what you’re having for dinner. Polite, but strictly business.

Bonjour!

And yes, your greetings should be in French. Nothing gets up the French quite like the assumption that they speak English. As the guest in their country, speak French, and then expect to be corrected for your bad French.

RÃ©my Martineau Stade Atlantique de Bordeaux, France.

The customer is always wrong

Speaking of corrections, don’t expect Kiwi-esque frantic apologies to be made and replacements to be cooked up if you’re unhappy with your plate of French haute cuisine. The chef is right, the waiter is right, but you, mere customer, cannot go making changes, list your dietary requirements or even suggest a sit-down meal take less than 90 minutes.

Snack attack

The French aren’t big snackers, in general. That might be changing with the street food truck trend, and obviously you can eat when you like thanks to bakeries, supermarkets and McDonalds, but restaurants – particularly outside of Paris – are fairly rigid with meal times. You may struggle to find a table for a late lunch at 3pm.

To-go a no-no

Wandering around the first arrondissement in Paris on a Sunday morning was quiet enough, but try finding a cafe that will make a flat white to-go. “Not possible,” I was told at one place in 2015. Another would, but there was no way I was getting a cardboard tray. I think I would have been guillotined for asking for oat milk. Better to sit down and watch the world go by on the terrace

Sealed with (two air) kisses

In an absurd situation where you leave your RWC tour crew behind and find yourself invited to some local Lyon dinner party you’ll no doubt have a great time (don’t bring a bottle, they’ll assume you think they have bad taste in plonk). However, you’ll likely find yourself greeting or farewelling your new-found friends with the two kisses, the custom of la bise beloved of the French, which just seems like an anathema to reserved kiwi stoicism.

Queuing

It would be so nice if the international laws of queuing applied in France… but they don’t.

Rioting

They may not respect a queue, but the French certainly respect the right to protest and riot. Over almost anything. Often this involves fire. Please refrain from setting them off.