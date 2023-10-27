Stuff Sports Quiz: Rugby World Cup edition for Friday, October 27

05:00, Oct 27 2023

Can you get all 15? Try our weekly quiz on the Rugby World Cup, compiled by the Stuff sports desk.

South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen is tackled by All Blacks pivot Richie Mo'unga at Twickenham in August.
David Rogers/Getty Images
South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen is tackled by All Blacks pivot Richie Mo'unga at Twickenham in August.